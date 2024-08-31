Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Programas

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Bee Gees - Barry Gibb

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

PRIMERA HORA

  • Guilty - Barbra Streisand & Barry Gibb
  • What kind of fool - Barbra Streisand & Barry Gibb
  • New York mining disaster 1942 - Bee Gees
  • To love somebody - Bee Gees
  • Massachusetts - Bee Gees
  • Holiday - Bee Gees
  • World - Bee Gees
  • Words - Bee Gees
  • I’ve gotta get a message to you - Bee Gees
  • I started a joke - Bee Gees
  • First of may - Bee Gees
  • Don’t forget to remember - Bee Gees
  • Lonely days - Bee Gees
  • How can you mend a broken heart - Bee Gees

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Run to me - Barry Gibb & Brandi Carlile
  • Rest your love on me - Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton John
  • Run to me - Bee Gees
  • My world - Bee Gees
  • Jive. talkin - Bee Gees
  • Nights on broadway - Bee Gees
  • Fanny (be tender with my love) - Bee Gees
  • You should be dancing - Bee Gees
  • Love so right - Bee Gees
  • Boogie child - Bee Gees
  • How deep is your love - Bee Gees
  • Stayin’ Alive - Bee Gees

TERCER HORA

  • Come tomorrow - Barbra Streisand & Barry Gibb
  • Face to face - Olivia Newton John & Barry Gibb
  • Night fever - Bee Gees
  • More than a woman - Bee Gees
  • If i can’t have you - Bee Gees
  • Too much heaven - Bee Gees
  • Tragedy - Bee Gees
  • Love you inside out - Bee Gees
  • Spirits (having flown) - Bee Gees
  • He’s a liar - Bee Gees
  • Meaning of the word - Barry Gibb
  • All the love in the world - Barry Gibb, Maurice Gibb, Robin Gibb

