Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Bee Gees - Barry Gibb
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
- Guilty - Barbra Streisand & Barry Gibb
- What kind of fool - Barbra Streisand & Barry Gibb
- New York mining disaster 1942 - Bee Gees
- To love somebody - Bee Gees
- Massachusetts - Bee Gees
- Holiday - Bee Gees
- World - Bee Gees
- Words - Bee Gees
- I’ve gotta get a message to you - Bee Gees
- I started a joke - Bee Gees
- First of may - Bee Gees
- Don’t forget to remember - Bee Gees
- Lonely days - Bee Gees
- How can you mend a broken heart - Bee Gees
SEGUNDA HORA
- Run to me - Barry Gibb & Brandi Carlile
- Rest your love on me - Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton John
- Run to me - Bee Gees
- My world - Bee Gees
- Jive. talkin - Bee Gees
- Nights on broadway - Bee Gees
- Fanny (be tender with my love) - Bee Gees
- You should be dancing - Bee Gees
- Love so right - Bee Gees
- Boogie child - Bee Gees
- How deep is your love - Bee Gees
- Stayin’ Alive - Bee Gees
TERCER HORA
- Come tomorrow - Barbra Streisand & Barry Gibb
- Face to face - Olivia Newton John & Barry Gibb
- Night fever - Bee Gees
- More than a woman - Bee Gees
- If i can’t have you - Bee Gees
- Too much heaven - Bee Gees
- Tragedy - Bee Gees
- Love you inside out - Bee Gees
- Spirits (having flown) - Bee Gees
- He’s a liar - Bee Gees
- Meaning of the word - Barry Gibb
- All the love in the world - Barry Gibb, Maurice Gibb, Robin Gibb