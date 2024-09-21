Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Oasis vs Drexler
PRIMERA HORA
- Rock ‘n’ Roll Star - Oasis
- Live Forever - Oasis
- Macarena y el espejo - Jorge Drexler
- La aparecida - Jorge Drexler
- Supersonic - Oasis
- Cigarettes & Alcohol - Oasis
- Radar - Jorge Drexler
- El valle de las leñas amarillas - Jorge Drexler
- Wonderwall - Oasis
- Don’t Look Back in Anger - Oasis
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (21/09/2024 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)
SEGUNDA HORA
- Vaivén - Jorge Drexler
- Hermana duda - Jorge Drexler
- Champagne Supernova - Oasis
- Some Might Say - Oasis
- Frontera - Jorge Drexler
- La vida es más compleja de lo que parece - Jorge Drexler
- D’You Know What I Mean? - Oasis
- Stand by Me - Oasis
- Sea - Jorge Drexler
- Tamborero - Jorge Drexler
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (21/09/2024 - Tramo de 11:00 a 12:00)
TERCER HORA
- Go Let It Out - Oasis
- Sunday Morning Call - Oasis
- Eco - Jorge Drexler
- Todo se transforma - Jorge Drexler
- The Importance of Being Idle - Oasis
- Lyla - Oasis
- Al otro lado del río - Jorge Drexler
- 12 segundos de oscuridad - Jorge Drexler
- The Shock of the Lightning - Oasis
- Falling Down - Oasis
- Una canción me trajo hasta aquí - Jorge Drexler
- Las transeúntes - Jorge Drexler