Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Oasis vs Drexler

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

PRIMERA HORA

  • Rock ‘n’ Roll Star - Oasis
  • Live Forever - Oasis
  • Macarena y el espejo - Jorge Drexler
  • La aparecida - Jorge Drexler
  • Supersonic - Oasis
  • Cigarettes & Alcohol - Oasis
  • Radar - Jorge Drexler
  • El valle de las leñas amarillas - Jorge Drexler
  • Wonderwall - Oasis
  • Don’t Look Back in Anger - Oasis

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (21/09/2024 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)

01:00:00

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Vaivén - Jorge Drexler
  • Hermana duda - Jorge Drexler
  • Champagne Supernova - Oasis
  • Some Might Say - Oasis
  • Frontera - Jorge Drexler
  • La vida es más compleja de lo que parece - Jorge Drexler
  • D’You Know What I Mean? - Oasis
  • Stand by Me - Oasis
  • Sea - Jorge Drexler
  • Tamborero - Jorge Drexler
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (21/09/2024 - Tramo de 11:00 a 12:00)

01:00:00

TERCER HORA

  • Go Let It Out - Oasis
  • Sunday Morning Call - Oasis
  • Eco - Jorge Drexler
  • Todo se transforma - Jorge Drexler
  • The Importance of Being Idle - Oasis
  • Lyla - Oasis
  • Al otro lado del río - Jorge Drexler
  • 12 segundos de oscuridad - Jorge Drexler
  • The Shock of the Lightning - Oasis
  • Falling Down - Oasis
  • Una canción me trajo hasta aquí - Jorge Drexler
  • Las transeúntes - Jorge Drexler

