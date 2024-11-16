Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial artistas concecorados con la orden del Imperio Británico
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
Escuche este especial musical de 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde:
PRIMERA HORA
- Hey Jude - The Beatles
- Come together - The Beatles
- Summer nights - Olivia Newton John & John Travolta
- Physical - Olivia Newton John
- Move it - The Drifters, Cliff Richard
- Summer holiday - Cliff Richard, The Shadows
- Tears in heaven - Eric Clapton
- Layla - Eric Clapton
- Nikita - Elton John
- I’m still standing - Elton John
- Brown eyed girl - Van Morrison
- Moondance - Van Morrison
SEGUNDA HORA
- Fly me to the moon - George Shearing & Nat King Cole
- Do i love you - George Shearing & Peggy Lee
- What the world needs now - Tom Jones
- Sexbomb - Tom Jones
- Echame a mi la culpa - Albert Hammond
- It never rains in southern California - Albert Hammond
- Tragedy - Bee Gees
- How deep is your love - Bee Gees
- Brown sugar - The Rolling Stones
- (I can’t get no) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones
- Granada - Plácido Domingo & Paloma San Basilio
- Sabor a mí - Plácido Domingo & Pablo Sainz-Villegas
- Roxanne - The Police
- Shape of my heart - Sting
TERCER HORA
- Killer queen - Queen
- Don’t stop me now - Queen
- Immigrant song - Led Zeppelin
- Communication breakdown - Led Zeppelin
- Da ya think i’m sexy? - Rod Stewart
- Baby jane - Rod Stewart
- Love at first sight - Kylie Minogue
- In your eyes - Kylie Minogue
- Rolling in the deep - Adele
- Set fire to the rain - Adele
- Perfect - Ed Sheeran
- Shape of you - Ed Sheeran
- Breathe (in the air) - Pink Floyd
- Another brick in the wall - Pink Floyd