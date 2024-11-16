Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial artistas concecorados con la orden del Imperio Británico

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Escuche este especial musical de 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde:

PRIMERA HORA

  • Hey Jude - The Beatles
  • Come together - The Beatles
  • Summer nights - Olivia Newton John & John Travolta
  • Physical - Olivia Newton John
  • Move it - The Drifters, Cliff Richard
  • Summer holiday - Cliff Richard, The Shadows
  • Tears in heaven - Eric Clapton
  • Layla - Eric Clapton
  • Nikita - Elton John
  • I’m still standing - Elton John
  • Brown eyed girl - Van Morrison
  • Moondance - Van Morrison

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Fly me to the moon - George Shearing & Nat King Cole
  • Do i love you - George Shearing & Peggy Lee
  • What the world needs now - Tom Jones
  • Sexbomb - Tom Jones
  • Echame a mi la culpa - Albert Hammond
  • It never rains in southern California - Albert Hammond
  • Tragedy - Bee Gees
  • How deep is your love - Bee Gees
  • Brown sugar - The Rolling Stones
  • (I can’t get no) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones
  • Granada - Plácido Domingo & Paloma San Basilio
  • Sabor a mí - Plácido Domingo & Pablo Sainz-Villegas
  • Roxanne - The Police
  • Shape of my heart - Sting

TERCER HORA

  • Killer queen - Queen
  • Don’t stop me now - Queen
  • Immigrant song - Led Zeppelin
  • Communication breakdown - Led Zeppelin
  • Da ya think i’m sexy? - Rod Stewart
  • Baby jane - Rod Stewart
  • Love at first sight - Kylie Minogue
  • In your eyes - Kylie Minogue
  • Rolling in the deep - Adele
  • Set fire to the rain - Adele
  • Perfect - Ed Sheeran
  • Shape of you - Ed Sheeran
  • Breathe (in the air) - Pink Floyd
  • Another brick in the wall - Pink Floyd

