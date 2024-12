Seoul (Korea, Republic Of), 03/12/2024.- People protest outside the National Assembly after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in Seoul, South Korea, early 04 December 2024. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol had declared martial law on 03 December night, citing the need to root out pro-North Korean forces and uphold the constitutional order. (Protestas, Corea del Sur, Seúl) EFE/EPA/HAN MYUNG-GU / HAN MYUNG-GU ( EFE )