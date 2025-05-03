Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial dedicado a Giorgio Moroder

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

PRIMERA HORA

  • Son of my father - Giorgio Moroder
  • Pauline - Giorgio Moroder
  • Love to love you baby - Donna Summer
  • Try me, i know we can make it - Donna Summer
  • I feel love - Donna Summer
  • Chase - Giorgio Moroder
  • MacArthur park - Donna Summer
  • Last dance - Donna Summer
  • Hot stuff - Donna Summer
  • Bad girls - Donna Summer
  • E=MC2 (No More Klein & M.B.O. Remix) - Giorgio Moroder

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Call me - Blondie
  • On the radio - Donna Summer
  • Cat people (putting out fire) - David Bowie
  • Flashdance...what a feeling - Irene Cara
  • Rush, rush - Debbie Harry
  • Scarface (push it to the limit) - Paul Engeman
  • Love kills - Freddie Mercury
  • Never ending story - Limahl
  • Together in electric dreams - Philip Oakey, Giorgio Moroder
  • Reach out - Giorgio Moroder
  • Danger zone - Kenny Loggins
  • Take my breath away - Berlin

TERCERA HORA

  • Lady, lady - Joe Esposito
  • Carry on - Giorgio Moroder
  • To be number one - Giorgio Moroder
  • Un’Estate Italiana - Giorgio Moroder
  • Déjà vu - Giorgio Moroder ft Sia
  • Right here, right now - Giorgio Moroder ft Kylie Minogue
  • Giorgio By Moroder - Daft Punk
  • Tom’s diner - Giorgio Moroder ft Britney Spears
  • Back and forth - Giorgio Moroder ft Kelis
  • Future past - Duran Duran
  • Big sleep - The Weeknd

