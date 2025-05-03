Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial dedicado a Giorgio Moroder
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
- Son of my father - Giorgio Moroder
- Pauline - Giorgio Moroder
- Love to love you baby - Donna Summer
- Try me, i know we can make it - Donna Summer
- I feel love - Donna Summer
- Chase - Giorgio Moroder
- MacArthur park - Donna Summer
- Last dance - Donna Summer
- Hot stuff - Donna Summer
- Bad girls - Donna Summer
- E=MC2 (No More Klein & M.B.O. Remix) - Giorgio Moroder
SEGUNDA HORA
- Call me - Blondie
- On the radio - Donna Summer
- Cat people (putting out fire) - David Bowie
- Flashdance...what a feeling - Irene Cara
- Rush, rush - Debbie Harry
- Scarface (push it to the limit) - Paul Engeman
- Love kills - Freddie Mercury
- Never ending story - Limahl
- Together in electric dreams - Philip Oakey, Giorgio Moroder
- Reach out - Giorgio Moroder
- Danger zone - Kenny Loggins
- Take my breath away - Berlin
TERCERA HORA
- Lady, lady - Joe Esposito
- Carry on - Giorgio Moroder
- To be number one - Giorgio Moroder
- Un’Estate Italiana - Giorgio Moroder
- Déjà vu - Giorgio Moroder ft Sia
- Right here, right now - Giorgio Moroder ft Kylie Minogue
- Giorgio By Moroder - Daft Punk
- Tom’s diner - Giorgio Moroder ft Britney Spears
- Back and forth - Giorgio Moroder ft Kelis
- Future past - Duran Duran
- Big sleep - The Weeknd
Escuche W Radio en vivo:
WRadio FM
Directo
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles