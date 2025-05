Autoridades recibieron 3 llamadas de asistencia del Cuauhtémoc cuatro minutos después de zarpar

Members of the Secretariat of the Navy board the Mexican Training Ship Cuauhtemoc before sailing from Acapulco, Guerrero, to begin the Training Cruise ''Consolidation of Mexico's Independence 2025,'' with the goal of fostering the seafaring spirit, strengthening naval education, and carrying the message of peace and goodwill of the Mexican people to the seas and ports of the world in Acapulco, Mexico, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / NurPhoto