Benjamín Netanyahu tras el tiroteo en Washington: “‘Palestina libre’ es el actual ‘Heil Hitler’”

WASHINGTON (United States), 22/05/2025.- A member of the public with the Israeli flag draped over the shoulders stands close to the scene where two people were shot and killed at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, USA, 22 May 2025. According to a social media post by the US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem, the two people killed last night were staff members at the Israeli embassy. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER / WILL OLIVER ( EFE )