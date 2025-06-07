Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial música y milicia
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
- Las caras lindas - Ismael Rivera
- Soy feliz - Ismael Rivera
- You’re beautiful - James Blunt
- 1973 - James Blunt
- Angel - Shaggy
- It wasn’t me - Shaggy
- La puerta de Alcalá - Victor Manuel, Ana Belen
- La romería - Victor Manuel
- U can’t touch this - MC Hammer
- Have you seen her - MC Hammer
- Pray - MC Hammer
SEGUNDA HORA
- I’ve got you under my skin - Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga
- Stranger in paradise - Tony Bennett, Andrea Bocelli
- Yo soy aquél - Raphael
- Estar enamorado - Raphael
- In a sentimental mood - John Coltrane
- My one and only love - John Coltrane
- Avísale a mi contrario - Tito Rodríguez
- Inolvidable - Tito Rodríguez
- The border - Willie Nelson
- Always on my mind - Willie Nelson
- Trampolín - El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
- Se me fué - El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
TERCER HORA
- Burning love - Elvis Presley
- Can’t help falling in love - Elvis Presley
- Mediterraneo - Joan Manuel Serrat
- La mujer que yo quiero - Joan Manuel Serrat
- All along the watchtower - Jimi Hendrix
- Voodoo child - Jimi Hendrix
- Nos siguen pegando abajo - Charly García
- Botas locas - Sui Generis
- You played yourself - Ice-T
- 6’N the mornin’ - Ice-T
- ¿Y cómo es él? - José Luis Perales
- ¿Qué pasará mañana? - José Luis Perales