Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial música y milicia

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

PRIMERA HORA

  • Las caras lindas - Ismael Rivera 
  • Soy feliz - Ismael Rivera 
  • You’re beautiful - James Blunt 
  • 1973 - James Blunt 
  • Angel - Shaggy 
  • It wasn’t me - Shaggy 
  • La puerta de Alcalá - Victor Manuel, Ana Belen 
  • La romería - Victor Manuel
  • U can’t touch this - MC Hammer 
  • Have you seen her - MC Hammer 
  • Pray - MC Hammer 

SEGUNDA HORA

  • I’ve got you under my skin - Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga 
  • Stranger in paradise - Tony Bennett, Andrea Bocelli 
  • Yo soy aquél - Raphael 
  • Estar enamorado - Raphael  
  • In a sentimental mood - John Coltrane
  • My one and only love - John Coltrane 
  • Avísale a mi contrario - Tito Rodríguez
  • Inolvidable - Tito Rodríguez
  • The border - Willie Nelson 
  • Always on my mind - Willie Nelson 
  • Trampolín - El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico 
  • Se me fué - El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico 

TERCER HORA

  • Burning love - Elvis Presley 
  • Can’t help falling in love - Elvis Presley 
  • Mediterraneo - Joan Manuel Serrat 
  • La mujer que yo quiero - Joan Manuel Serrat
  • All along the watchtower - Jimi Hendrix 
  • Voodoo child - Jimi Hendrix 
  • Nos siguen pegando abajo - Charly García 
  • Botas locas - Sui Generis 
  • You played yourself - Ice-T
  • 6’N the mornin’ - Ice-T
  • ¿Y cómo es él? - José Luis Perales 
  • ¿Qué pasará mañana? - José Luis Perales 

