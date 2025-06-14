Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Mancini y Sly

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

PRIMERA HORA

  • Peter Gunn theme - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • Moon river - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • Breakfast at tiffany’s - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • Mr. lucky (goes latin) - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • Baby elephant walk - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • The sounds of Hatari - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • Pink Panter theme - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • Charade theme music - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • Dear heart - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • The sweetheart tree - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • Two for the road - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • Wait until dark - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • Whistling away the dark - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • Love theme from “Sunflower” - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • Theme from “The Molly Maguires” - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Theme from “The Thief who came to dinner” - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • Main title (crazy world) - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • Life in a looking glass - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • Siesta - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • Police woman - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
  • Yellow moon - The Viscaynes
  • Stop what you are doing - The Viscaynes
  • Everyday people - Sly & The Family Stone
  • Dance to the music - Sly & The Family Stone
  • Thank you - Sly & The Family Stone
  • Family affair - Sly & The Family Stone
  • I want to take you higher - Sly & The Family Stone
  • Stand! - Sly & The Family Stone
  • Hot fun in the summertime - Sly & The Family Stone
  • Sing a simple song - Sly & The Family Stone

TERCERA HORA

  • You can make it if you try - Sly & The Family Stone
  • If you want me to stay - Sly & The Family Stone
  • M’lady (Live at the woodstock) - Sly & The Family Stone
  • Loose booty - Sly & The Family Stone
  • Runnin’ away - Sly & The Family Stone
  • Brave & Strong - Sly & The Family Stone
  • (You caught me) smilin’ - Sly & The Family Stone
  • Time for livin’ - Sly & The Family Stone
  • Let me have it all - Sly & The Family Stone
  • I get high on you - Sly & The Family Stone
  • Greed - Sly & The Family Stone
  • Green eyed monster girl - Sly & The Family Stone

