Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Mancini y Sly
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
- Peter Gunn theme - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- Moon river - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- Breakfast at tiffany’s - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- Mr. lucky (goes latin) - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- Baby elephant walk - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- The sounds of Hatari - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- Pink Panter theme - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- Charade theme music - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- Dear heart - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- The sweetheart tree - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- Two for the road - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- Wait until dark - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- Whistling away the dark - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- Love theme from “Sunflower” - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- Theme from “The Molly Maguires” - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
SEGUNDA HORA
- Theme from “The Thief who came to dinner” - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- Main title (crazy world) - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- Life in a looking glass - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- Siesta - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- Police woman - Henry Mancini & His Orchestra
- Yellow moon - The Viscaynes
- Stop what you are doing - The Viscaynes
- Everyday people - Sly & The Family Stone
- Dance to the music - Sly & The Family Stone
- Thank you - Sly & The Family Stone
- Family affair - Sly & The Family Stone
- I want to take you higher - Sly & The Family Stone
- Stand! - Sly & The Family Stone
- Hot fun in the summertime - Sly & The Family Stone
- Sing a simple song - Sly & The Family Stone
TERCERA HORA
- You can make it if you try - Sly & The Family Stone
- If you want me to stay - Sly & The Family Stone
- M’lady (Live at the woodstock) - Sly & The Family Stone
- Loose booty - Sly & The Family Stone
- Runnin’ away - Sly & The Family Stone
- Brave & Strong - Sly & The Family Stone
- (You caught me) smilin’ - Sly & The Family Stone
- Time for livin’ - Sly & The Family Stone
- Let me have it all - Sly & The Family Stone
- I get high on you - Sly & The Family Stone
- Greed - Sly & The Family Stone
- Green eyed monster girl - Sly & The Family Stone
