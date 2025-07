Angélica Bernal es subcampeona en Wimbledon en silla de ruedas

Xiaohui Li and Ziying Wang are the 2025 Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles Champions 🏆



They become the first Chinese pair to take the title with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Angelica Bernal and Ksenia Chasteau - and that's the Wimbledon double for Ziying Wang! 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ujf0CeanMW