Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial en homenaje a Ozzy Osbourne

PRIMERA HORA

  • Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath
  • The wizard - Black Sabbath
  • War pigs - Black Sabbath
  • Planet caravan - Black Sabbath
  • Iron man - Black Sabbath
  • Paranoid - Black Sabbath
  • Electric funeral - Black Sabbath
  • Children of the grave - Black Sabbath
  • Sabbath bloody sabbath - Black Sabbath

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Sabbra cadabra - Black Sabbath
  • Symptom of the universe - Black Sabbath
  • Wheels of confusion - Black Sabbath
  • Crazy train - Ozzy Osbourne
  • Mr. Crowley - Ozzy Osbourne
  • I don’t know - Ozzy Osbourne
  • Over the mountain - Ozzy Osbourne
  • Diary of a madman - Ozzy Osbourne
  • Changes - Black Sabbath

TERCERA HORA

  • Rock ‘n’ roll rebel - Ozzy Osbourne
  • Centre of eternity - Ozzy Osbourne
  • Let me hear you scream - Ozzy Osbourne
  • No more tears - Ozzy Osbourne
  • Mama, i’m coming home - Ozzy Osbourne
  • Dreamer - Ozzy Osbourne
  • Close my eyes forever - Ozzy Osbourne, Lita Ford
  • I don’t wanna stop - Ozzy Osbourne
  • Ordinary man - Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John

