Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial en homenaje a Ozzy Osbourne
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
- Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath
- The wizard - Black Sabbath
- War pigs - Black Sabbath
- Planet caravan - Black Sabbath
- Iron man - Black Sabbath
- Paranoid - Black Sabbath
- Electric funeral - Black Sabbath
- Children of the grave - Black Sabbath
- Sabbath bloody sabbath - Black Sabbath
SEGUNDA HORA
- Sabbra cadabra - Black Sabbath
- Symptom of the universe - Black Sabbath
- Wheels of confusion - Black Sabbath
- Crazy train - Ozzy Osbourne
- Mr. Crowley - Ozzy Osbourne
- I don’t know - Ozzy Osbourne
- Over the mountain - Ozzy Osbourne
- Diary of a madman - Ozzy Osbourne
- Changes - Black Sabbath
TERCERA HORA
- Rock ‘n’ roll rebel - Ozzy Osbourne
- Centre of eternity - Ozzy Osbourne
- Let me hear you scream - Ozzy Osbourne
- No more tears - Ozzy Osbourne
- Mama, i’m coming home - Ozzy Osbourne
- Dreamer - Ozzy Osbourne
- Close my eyes forever - Ozzy Osbourne, Lita Ford
- I don’t wanna stop - Ozzy Osbourne
- Ordinary man - Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John
Escuche W Radio en vivo:
WRadio FM
Directo
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles