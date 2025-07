Ucrania reportó al menos 20 personas muertas en bombardeos rusos

Sviatohirsk (Ukraine), 18/06/2025.- Damage following a Russian shelling on a residential area in Sviatohirsk, Ukraine, 18 June 2025. At least five people were hospitalized with various injuries following the overnight strike carried out with S-300 surface-to-air missiles, according to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/MARIA SENOVILLA / MARIA SENOVILLA ( EFE )