Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial rock & ópera

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

PRIMERA HORA

  • Suzie Q - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • I put a spell on you - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Porteville - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Walking on the water - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Proud Mary - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Born on the Bayou - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Green river - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Lodi - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Commotion - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Down on the corner - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Fortunate son - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Run through the jungle - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Bad moon rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival

SEGUNDA HORA

  • I heard it through the grapevine - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Cotton fields - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • The midnight special - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Born to move - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Che gelida manina - Luciano Pavarotti
  • Panis angelicus - Luciano Pavarotti, Sting
  • Una furtiva lagrima - Luciano Pavarotti
  • Miserere - Luciano Pavarotti, Zucchero
  • E lucevan le stelle (tosca atto III) - Luciano Pavarotti
  • Caruso - Luciano Pavarotti, Lucio Dalla
  • La donna è mobile - Luciano Pavarotti

TERCER HORA

  • Notte ‘e piscatore - Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli
  • O sole mio - Luciano Pavarotti
  • O sole mio - Luciano Pavarotti, Bryan Adams
  • La bohème - Luciano Pavarotti
  • Miss Sarajevo - Luciano Pavarotti, Bono
  • Denza: Funiculì-funiculà - Luciano Pavarotti
  • Ave Maria - Luciano Pavarotti, The Cranberries
  • Aida, Act I: Se quel guerrier io fossi! - Celeste - Luciano Pavarotti
  • Live like horses - Luciano Pavarotti, Elton John
  • Vesti la giubba (I Pagliacci atto I) - Luciano Pavarotti
  • I hate you then i love you - Luciano Pavarotti, Céline Dion
  • You are so beautiful - Luciano Pavarotti, Joe Cocker

