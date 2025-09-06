Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial rock & ópera
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
- Suzie Q - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- I put a spell on you - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Porteville - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Walking on the water - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Proud Mary - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Born on the Bayou - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Green river - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Lodi - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Commotion - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Down on the corner - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Fortunate son - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Run through the jungle - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Bad moon rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival
SEGUNDA HORA
- I heard it through the grapevine - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Cotton fields - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- The midnight special - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Born to move - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Che gelida manina - Luciano Pavarotti
- Panis angelicus - Luciano Pavarotti, Sting
- Una furtiva lagrima - Luciano Pavarotti
- Miserere - Luciano Pavarotti, Zucchero
- E lucevan le stelle (tosca atto III) - Luciano Pavarotti
- Caruso - Luciano Pavarotti, Lucio Dalla
- La donna è mobile - Luciano Pavarotti
TERCER HORA
- Notte ‘e piscatore - Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli
- O sole mio - Luciano Pavarotti
- O sole mio - Luciano Pavarotti, Bryan Adams
- La bohème - Luciano Pavarotti
- Miss Sarajevo - Luciano Pavarotti, Bono
- Denza: Funiculì-funiculà - Luciano Pavarotti
- Ave Maria - Luciano Pavarotti, The Cranberries
- Aida, Act I: Se quel guerrier io fossi! - Celeste - Luciano Pavarotti
- Live like horses - Luciano Pavarotti, Elton John
- Vesti la giubba (I Pagliacci atto I) - Luciano Pavarotti
- I hate you then i love you - Luciano Pavarotti, Céline Dion
- You are so beautiful - Luciano Pavarotti, Joe Cocker
Escuche W Radio en vivo:
WRadio FM
Directo
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles