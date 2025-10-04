Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial con Maure DJ

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

PRIMERA HORA

  • Mix 2025 Madrid Silvia Tcherassi
  • Don’t worry be happy - Bobby McFerrin
  • He lives in you - Lebo M
  • Remember the time - Michael Jackson 4:00
  • Amigo - Roberto Carlos 3:27
  • Mais que nada - Sergio Mendes 2:41
  • Waka waka - Zangawela 3:44
  • Sirius - The Alan Parson Project 1:47
  • In the air tonight - Phil Collins 5:36
  • Days go by - Dirty Vegas 7:12
  • Save our soul - Bob Sinclair 2:36

SEGUNDA HORA

  • The model - Kraftwerk
  • Enjoy the silence - Depeche Mode
  • Big fun - Inner City
  • Your love - Frankie Knuckles
  • Colombia moda Silvia Tcherassi
  • Encore - Nicolas Jaar
  • Someone great - LCD Soundsystem
  • Running away - Roy Ayers
  • Be Thankful For What You Got - William Vaughn

TERCERA HORA

  • Mi gran noche - Raphael
  • Me va, me va - Julio Iglesias
  • Merecumbe - Johnny Colon
  • Acid - Ray Barretto
  • Il veliero - Lucio Battisti
  • Stop bajon - Tullio De Piscopo
  • Tantina - Soukous Stars
  • Botón del pantalón - Systema Solar
  • Pepe bradock - Silvia Tcherassi Cierre desfile Madrid

