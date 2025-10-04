Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial con Maure DJ
PRIMERA HORA
- Mix 2025 Madrid Silvia Tcherassi
- Don’t worry be happy - Bobby McFerrin
- He lives in you - Lebo M
- Remember the time - Michael Jackson 4:00
- Amigo - Roberto Carlos 3:27
- Mais que nada - Sergio Mendes 2:41
- Waka waka - Zangawela 3:44
- Sirius - The Alan Parson Project 1:47
- In the air tonight - Phil Collins 5:36
- Days go by - Dirty Vegas 7:12
- Save our soul - Bob Sinclair 2:36
SEGUNDA HORA
- The model - Kraftwerk
- Enjoy the silence - Depeche Mode
- Big fun - Inner City
- Your love - Frankie Knuckles
- Colombia moda Silvia Tcherassi
- Encore - Nicolas Jaar
- Someone great - LCD Soundsystem
- Running away - Roy Ayers
- Be Thankful For What You Got - William Vaughn
TERCERA HORA
- Mi gran noche - Raphael
- Me va, me va - Julio Iglesias
- Merecumbe - Johnny Colon
- Acid - Ray Barretto
- Il veliero - Lucio Battisti
- Stop bajon - Tullio De Piscopo
- Tantina - Soukous Stars
- Botón del pantalón - Systema Solar
- Pepe bradock - Silvia Tcherassi Cierre desfile Madrid