Carrera al GOTY: los títulos que lideran las nominaciones de The Game Awards
Este 17 de noviembre fueron confirmados los candidatos a Juego del Año y demás categorías en The Game Awards, algunos de ellos dominando los números.
Cada año decenas de estudios de desarrollo lo dan todo para que sus juegos puedan tener una nominación en The Game Awards y poder ganar todo lo que esto incluye, ya sea publicidad, prestigio o solamente un reconocimiento por el trabajo que tienen cada año.
En The Game Awards 2024, el ganador a mejor juego del año fue Astro Bot, de PlayStation Studios, también siendo ganador del premio a Mejor Dirección y compitiendo con otros pesos pesados como Metaphor: ReFantazio o Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.
Sin embargo, este 2025 el panorama cambia lo suficiente debido a que, si bien, la calidad es uniforme, hay juegos que ocupan varios puestos en las nominaciones.
Mediante un stream en Youtube, Geoff Keighley confirmó las casi 30 categorías en las que hay nominaciones.
Categorías en The Game Awards y sus nominados:
Mejor actuación:
- Ben Starr como Verso - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Charlie Cox como Gustave - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii como Asu - Ghost of Yotei
- Jennifer English como Myel - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Konatsu Kato como Hinako Shimizu - Silent Hill f
- Troy Baker como Indiana Jones - Indiana Jones and The Great Circle
Mejor juego en curso:
- Final Fantasy XIV Online - Square Enix
- Fortnite - Epic Games
- Helldivers II - Arrowhead Game Studios
- Marvel Rivals - NetEase Games
- No Man’s Sky - Hello Games
Mejor juego para móviles:
- Destiny Rising - NetEase
- Persona 5 The Phantom X - Black Wings Game Studio
- Sonic Rumble - Sega
- Umamusume Pretty Derby - Cygames
- Wuthering Waves - Kuro Games
Mejor Dirección de Arte:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Sandfall Interactive
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach - Kojima Productions
- Ghost of Yotei - Sucker Punch
- Hades II - Supergiant Games
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - Team Cherry
Mejor Música y Banda Sonora:
- Christopher Larkin - Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Darren Korb - Hades II
- Lorien Testard - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Toma Otowa - Ghost of Yotei
- Woodkid y Ludvig Forssell - Death Strading 2: On The Beach
Mejor diseño de Audio:
- Battlefield 6 - DICE
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Sandfall Interactive
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach - Kojima Productions
- Ghost of Yotei - Sucker Punch
- Silent Hill f - NeoBards Entertainment
Mejor adaptación:
- Una película de Minecraft - Mojang Studios
- Devil May Cry - Mir, Netflix
- Splinter Cell Deathwatch - Ubisoft Film & Television, Netflix
- The Last of Us: Temporada 2 - PlayStation Productions, HBO
- Until Dawn - PlayStation Productions
Mejor Narrativa:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Sandfall Interactive
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach - Kojima Productions
- Ghost of Yotei - Sucker Punch
- Kingdom Come Deliverance II - Warhorse Studios
- Silent Hill f - NeoBards Entertainment
Mejor apoyo de la Comunidad:
- Baldur’s Gate III - Larian Studios
- Final Fantasy XIV Online - Square Enix
- Fortnite - Epic Games
- Helldivers II - Arrowhead Game Studios
- No Man’s Sky - Hello Games
Juegos con Impacto:
- Consume me - Hexecutablee
- Despelote - Panic
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - Don’t Nod Entertainment
- South of Midnight - Compulsion Games
- Wanderstop - Ivy Road
Mejor Multijugador:
- Arc Raiders - Embark Studios
- Battlefield 6 - DICE
- Elden Ring Nightreing - From Software
- Peak - Landfall Games
- Split Fiction - Hazelight Studios
Mejor Juego Independiente:
- Absolum - Dotemu
- Ball X Pit - Kenny Sun and Friends
- Blue Prince - Dogubomb
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Sandfall Interactive
- Hades II - Supergiant Games
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - Team Cherry
Mejor Debut de Juego Indie:
- Blue Prince - Dogubomb
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Sandfall Interactive
- Despelote - Panic
- Dispatch -AdHoc Studio
- Megabonk - Vedinad
Mejor Juego de Realidad Virtual:
- Alien: Rogue Incursion - Survios
- Arken Age - VitruviusVR
- Ghost Town - Fireproof Games
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR - Twisted Pixel Games
- The Midnight Walk - Moonhood
Creador de Contenido del Año:
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- Moistcr1tikal
- Sakura Miku
- The Burnt Peanut
Juego más esperado:
- 007: First Light - IO Interactive
- Grand Theft Auto VI - Rockstar Games
- Marvel’s Wolverine - Insomniac Games
- Resident Evil Requiem - Capcom
- The Witcher IV - CD Projekt Red
Mejor juego de Acción y Aventura:
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach - Kojima Productions
- Ghost of Yotei - Sucker Punch
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - Team Cherry
- Indiana Jones and The Great Circle - Machine Games
- Split Fiction - Hazelight Studios
Mejor Juego de Rol:
- Avowed - Obsidian Entertaiment
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Sandfall Interactive
- Kingdom Come Deliverance II - Warhorse Studios
- Monster Hunter: Wilds - Capcom
- The Outer Worlds 2 - Obsidian Entertaiment
Mejor Juego de Peleas:
- 2XKO - Riot Games
- Capcom: Fighting Collection 2 - Capcom
- Fatal Futy: City of the Wolves - SNK Corporation
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection - Digital Eclipse
- Virtua Fighter 5 - SEGA
Mejor Juego de Acción:
- Battlefield 6 - DICE
- DOOM: The Dark Ages - id Software
- Hades II - Supergiant Games
- Ninja Gaiden 4 - Platinum Games
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance - Lizardcube
Innovación en Accesibilidad:
- Assassin’s Creed: Shadows - Ubisoft
- Atomfall - Rebellion Developments
- DOOM: The Dark Ages - id Software
- FC 26 - EA Sports
- South of Midnight - Compulsion Games
Mejor Juego Familiar:
- Donkey Kong: Bananza - Nintendo
- Lego Party! - SMG Studio
- Lego Voyagers - Annapurna Interactive
- Mario Kart: World - Nintendo
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Sonic Team
- Split Fiction - Hazelight Studios
Mejor Juego de Simulación/Estrategia:
- The Alters - 11 Bit Studios
- Final Fantasy Tactics - Square Enix
- Jurassic World Evolution 3 - Frontier Developments
- Sid Meier’s: Civilization VII - Firaxis Games
- Tempest Rising - Slipgate Ironworks
- Two Point: Museum - Two Point Studios
Mejor Juego de Deportes/Carreras:
- FC 26 - EA Sports
- F1 25 - Codemasters
- Mario Kart: World - Nintendo
- Rematch - Sloclap
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Sonic Team
Mejor Juego en los ESports:
- Counter Strike 2 - Valve Corporation
- DOTA 2 - Valve Corporation
- League of Legends - Riot Games
- Mobile Legends: Dang Bang - Moonton
- Valorant - Riot Games
Mejor Dirección:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Sandfall Interactive
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach - Kojima Productions
- Ghost of Yotei - Sucker Punch
- Hades II - Supergiant Games
- Split Fiction - Hazelight Studios
Mejor Juego del Año:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Sandfall Interactive
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach - Kojima Productions
- Donkey Kong: Bananza - Nintendo
- Hades II - Supergiant Games
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - Team Cherry
- Kingdom Come Deliverance II - Warhorse Studios
La premiación se hará el día 11 de diciembre de 2025 a las 8:00 p.m. Hora Colombia y estará disponible en Youtube, Twitch y Amazon Prime.
