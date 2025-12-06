Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de obituarios

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

PRIMERA HORA

  • Rata De Dos Patas - Paquita la del BarrioAzul Celeste - Paquita la del Barrio
  • Killing Me Softly With His Song - Roberta FlackFeel Like Makin’ Love - Roberta Flack
  • Summer Breeze, Pt. 1 - The Isley BrothersThat Lady, Pt. 1 - The Isley Brothers
  • Personality Crisis - New York DollsLooking For A Kiss - New York Dolls
  • Hell Bent for Leather - Judas PriestDelivering the Goods - Judas Priest
  • One Way Or Another - BlondieAtomic - Blondie
  • Maria - Blondie

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Buscando Tus Besos - Rubby PérezVolveré - Rubby Pérez
  • Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo - Rick DerringerReal American - Rick Derringer
  • Celebration - Kool & The GangLadies Night - Kool & The Gang
  • Dance to the Music - Sly & The Family StoneEveryday People - Sly & The Family Stone
  • Good Vibrations - The Beach BoysLonely Sea - The Beach Boys
  • Mission: Impossible - Lalo SchifrinShifting Gears - Lalo Schifrin
  • Pretty Little Baby - Connie FrancisStupid Cupid - Connie Francis
  • Feels So Good - Chuck MangioneLullabye - Chuck Mangione

TERCER HORA

  • Crazy Train - Ozzy OsbourneDreamer - Ozzy Osbourne
  • Mi Corazón Te Llama - Eddie PalmieriLa Malanga - Eddie Palmieri
  • Happy Together - The Turtles
  • Like a Rolling Stone - The Turtles
  • Breakfast In America - SupertrampIt ‘s Raining Again - Supertramp
  • Forever - KissI Was Made For Lovin’ You - Kiss
  • Reggae Night - Jimmy CliffI Can See Clearly Now - Jimmy Cliff

