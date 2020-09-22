¿Enloqueció? 'La Roca' arrancó el portón de su casa con sus propias manos

La estrella de Hollywood y exluchador profesional estadounidense, Dawyne ' La Roca' Johnson, compartió en sus redes sociales una imagen que dejó frío a sus seguidores cuando comentó que tuvo que arrancar la puerta de entrada a su casa con sus propias manos.
En la imagen se ve la puerta metálica tirada en el piso y explicó que los cortes de energía bloquearon la entrada.
"Empujé, tiré y arranqué la puerta solo. La arranqué completamente de la pared de ladrillos, corté el sistema hidráulico de acero y la tiré al césped".
Not my finest hour 🤦🏽♂️, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, “in disbelief and equally scared” 🤣 Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think I’m 💯 ready to be #blackadam 😄💪🏾 #ripgates
