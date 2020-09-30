De pastora cristiana a 'stripper', la historia de Nikole Mitchell

Nikole Mitchell, de 36 años, era pastora en una iglesia cristiana en Estados Unidos en 2016, pero ese año su vida cambió cuando descubrió que era bisexual en un evento.
En ese momento decidió dejar a un lado la vida que llevaba y comenzó a incursionar en lo que soñaba desde niña, ser 'stripper', e inició en OnlyFans. Allí publicaba fotos y videos eróticos y obtenía buen dinero por su contenido.
Podría interesarle: El curioso negocio de vender ropa interior usada que están haciendo los famosos
Así fue su infancia y juventud
Su niñez fue muy conservadora, su familia era cristiana bautista y cuando hablaba de lo que quería ser la señalaban, le decían que eso era malo.
En 2011, junto con su exposo, fueron a una iglesia que encajaba con lo que ella pensaba y poco a poco se ganó la confianza de los líderes hasta que llegó a ser pastora. Allí podía dirigirse a muchas personas. No obstante, sus padres estaban en contra, ya que, para ellos, la mujer debía estar en la casa.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
New chances . I saw a woman post in a fb group asking if it was too late for her to have a body she loves at her beautiful age of 50. . I know another woman in her 40s who felt it was too late for her to switch careers. . I saw a magazine with the headline “Last chance for love!” with the face of a celebrity in her 30s. . There is so much pressure around figuring out all your shit NOW & if it’s not done while you’re young, hot, & hip, you’re fucked. . Listen. . It is not too late. . It is never too late. . I don’t care how old you are, how many jobs you’ve had, how many relationships you’ve been in... it is never too late to attract the love, job, opportunities, body, life of your dreams. . You are an infinite being connected to the Ultimate Infinite Being. . The very Source of New Life & New Beginnings resides in you. . Which means, at any moment, you are able to create & call in new life & new beginnings. . It is never dependent upon the conditions being just right. . It’s dependent upon you being open to experiencing/receiving it. . Because all the love, connection, opportunities, money, body, life that you want RESIDES IN YOU. . Are you willing to see it? Are you willing to cultivate it? Are you willing to feel worthy of it? Are you willing to manifest it? . If you buy into the mentality that says it’s too late or you’re too old or you’ve fucked up too many times, you will not let yourself call it in. . And that would be the real tragedy! . That you got in your own way! That you let an outdated story stop you! That you let the past limit your future! . My love. . You are worthy of it all. You are deserving of it all. And IT ALL WANTS YOU. . Release the idea that somehow you’ve missed the boat. . It’s simply not true. . As Abraham Hicks says, there’s always another boat coming. . Or as I would say: there are as many new chances as there are stars in the sky & breaths in your body. . Give yourself another chance. Let yourself have a new beginning. Allow yourself to have what you really want. . And don’t settle until you do. . Love you. . 📸: @zev.photography
Una publicación compartida de Nikole Mitchell (@mitchellnikole) el
El momento del cambio
Luego, cuando menos lo esperaba, en una obra de teatro, evidenció que era bisexual. Sintió miedo y, ante el posible rechazo en la iglesia, renunció al año siguiente y publicó un video explicando la situación.
A Mitchell le llamó la atención la lencería, tomó algunas clases e incluso posó desnuda para una sesión de fotos. Tras sentirse cómoda e intrigada, abrió una cuenta en OnlyFans en junio de 2019, se separó de su esposo y se fue con sus tres hijos para Los Ángeles.
La expastora, en su diálogo con en 'New York Times', dice que era muy tímida, pero con el tiempo hizo fotografías, videos y muchos proyectos quedaron aplazados por la pandemia.
Pero además de esto, también instruye sobre sexualidad, economía y autoestima en su página web. Para ella lo más importante es que la gente se pueda expresar como desean.