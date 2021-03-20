Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial 45 RPM

Este 20 de marzo, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de las mejores canciones para rendir homenaje a 45 RPM.
PRIMERA HORA
Hanky panky - Tommy James and the Shondells
If I had a hammer - Trini Lopez
This gir’s in love with you - Dionne Warwick
My guy - Mary Wells
The “in” crowd - Ramsey Lewis
When a man loves a woman - Percy Sledge
Poison Yvy - The Coasters
Let the good times roll - Shirley & Lee
By the time I get to Phoenix - Glen Campbell
Lil’ red ridding hood - Sam the Sham and thePharaohs
Suzie Q. - Credence Clearwater Revival
I can’t help my self - Four Tops
Save the last dance for me - The Drifters
Blue moon - The Marcels
