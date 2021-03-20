Ciudades

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial 45 RPM

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo

20/03/2021 - ( hace 1 horas )

Este 20 de marzo, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de las mejores canciones para rendir homenaje a 45 RPM.

PRIMERA HORA

Hanky panky - Tommy James and the Shondells

If I had a hammer - Trini Lopez

This gir’s in love with you - Dionne Warwick

My guy - Mary Wells

The “in” crowd - Ramsey Lewis

When a man loves a woman - Percy Sledge

Poison Yvy - The Coasters

Let the good times roll - Shirley & Lee

By the time I get to Phoenix - Glen Campbell

Lil’ red ridding hood - Sam the Sham and thePharaohs

Suzie Q. - Credence Clearwater Revival

I can’t help my self - Four Tops

Save the last dance for me - The Drifters

Blue moon - The Marcels

