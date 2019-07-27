Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial 50 años de Woodstock

PRIMERA HORA

Freedom - Richie Havens (Woodstock)

Higher and higher - Sly & The Family Stone (Woodstock)

I want to take you higher - Sly & The Family Stone (Woodstock)

What’s wrong - Sweetwater (Woodstock)

We shall overcome - Joan Baez (Woodstock)

See me, feel me - The Who (Woodstock)

Summertime blues - The Who (Woodstock)

Somebody to love - Jefferson Airplane (Woodstock)

White rabbit - Jefferson Airplane (Woodstock)

SEGUNDA HORA

Waiting - Santana (Woodstock)

Soul sacrifice - Santana (Woodstock)

Southbound train - Mountain (Woodstock)

Theme from an imaginary western - Mountain (Woodstock)

Mama tried - The Grateful Dead (Woodstock)

Waiting for you - Quill (Woodstock)

Born on the bayou - Creedence Clearwater Revival (Woodstock)

Proud Mary - Creedence Clearwater Revival (Woodstock)

Summertime - Janis Joplin (Woodstock)

Piece of my heart - Janis Joplin (Woodstock)

TERCERA HORA

Somethin’g coming on - Joe Cocker (Woodstock)

With a little help from my friends - Joe Cocker (Woodstock)

I’m going home - Ten Years After (Woodstock)

The weight - The Band (Woodstock)

Wooden ships - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (Woodstock

National anthem U.S.A - Jimi Hendrix (Woodstock)

Highway - Bob Dylan (Woodstock 94)

Bulls on parade (Woodstock 99)