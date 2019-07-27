Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial 50 años de Woodstock

PRIMERA HORA
Freedom - Richie Havens (Woodstock)
Higher and higher - Sly & The Family Stone (Woodstock)
I want to take you higher - Sly & The Family Stone (Woodstock)
What’s wrong - Sweetwater (Woodstock)
We shall overcome - Joan Baez (Woodstock)
See me, feel me - The Who (Woodstock)
Summertime blues - The Who (Woodstock)
Somebody to love - Jefferson Airplane (Woodstock)
White rabbit - Jefferson Airplane (Woodstock)
SEGUNDA HORA
Waiting - Santana (Woodstock)
Soul sacrifice - Santana (Woodstock)
Southbound train - Mountain (Woodstock)
Theme from an imaginary western - Mountain (Woodstock)
Mama tried - The Grateful Dead (Woodstock)
Waiting for you - Quill (Woodstock)
Born on the bayou - Creedence Clearwater Revival (Woodstock)
Proud Mary - Creedence Clearwater Revival (Woodstock)
Summertime - Janis Joplin (Woodstock)
Piece of my heart - Janis Joplin (Woodstock)
TERCERA HORA
Somethin’g coming on - Joe Cocker (Woodstock)
With a little help from my friends - Joe Cocker (Woodstock)
I’m going home - Ten Years After (Woodstock)
The weight - The Band (Woodstock)
Wooden ships - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (Woodstock
National anthem U.S.A - Jimi Hendrix (Woodstock)
Highway - Bob Dylan (Woodstock 94)
Bulls on parade (Woodstock 99)