Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial canciones de navidad

Este 26 de diciembre, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de las mejores versiones de Winter Wonderland, White christmas y Silent night.
PRIMERA HORA
Winter Wonderland - Elvis Presley
Winter wonderland - Richard Himber, Joe Nash
Winter wonderland - Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga
Winter wonderland - Perry Como
Winter wonderland - Bing Crosby
Winter wonderland - Little Anthony & The Imperials
Winter wonderland - Pau & Paula
Winter wonderland - Red Garland Trio
Winter Wonderland - Ella Fitzgerald
Winter wonderland - Guy Lombardo
Winter wonderland - Johnny Mathis
Winter Wonderland - Michael Bublé
Winter wonderland - Devon Gilfilian
Winter wonderland - Jason Mraz
Winter wonderland - Walsh and Porter
Winter wonderland - The Glenn Miller Orchestra
Winter wonderland - Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
SEGUNDA HORA
White christmas - Frank Sinatra
White christmas - Elvis Presley
White christmas - Bing Crosby
White christmas - Michael Bublé
White christmas - The Darts
White christmas - Vicky and Al
White christmas - Andy Williams
White christmas - Sarane Ferrer Et Le Quintette De Paris
White christmas - The Drifters
White christmas - Charlie Parker
White christmas - Ray Conniff
White christmas - Calie y El Dandee
White christmas - Peggy Lee
White christmas - Andrea Bocelli
White christmas - Michael Bolton
TERCERA HORA
Silent night - Elvis Presley
Silent night - The Temptations
Silent night -The Shirelles
Silent night - The Carpertenrs
Silent night - Johnny Cash
Silent night - Bing Crosby
Silent night - Nat King Cole
Silent night - Lauren Daigle
Silent night - Frances Langford
Silent night - Michael Bublé
Silent night -Pat Boone
Silent night - Duke Pearson
Silent night - Paul Anka
Silent night - The Lumineers