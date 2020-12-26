Ciudades

Newsletter

Selecciona tu emisora

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial canciones de navidad

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ. Foto: Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo

26/12/2020 - ( hace 4 horas )

Este 26 de diciembre, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de las mejores versiones de Winter Wonderland, White christmas y Silent night.

 

PRIMERA HORA 

 

Winter Wonderland - Elvis Presley 

Winter wonderland - Richard Himber, Joe Nash 

Winter wonderland - Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga 

Winter wonderland - Perry Como 

Winter wonderland - Bing Crosby 

Winter wonderland - Little Anthony & The Imperials 

Winter wonderland - Pau & Paula 

Winter wonderland - Red Garland Trio 

Winter Wonderland - Ella Fitzgerald 

Winter wonderland - Guy Lombardo 

Winter wonderland - Johnny Mathis 

Winter Wonderland - Michael Bublé 

Winter wonderland - Devon Gilfilian 

Winter wonderland - Jason Mraz 

Winter wonderland - Walsh and Porter 

Winter wonderland - The Glenn Miller Orchestra 

Winter wonderland - Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra 

 

SEGUNDA HORA 

 

White christmas - Frank Sinatra 

White christmas - Elvis Presley 

White christmas - Bing Crosby 

White christmas - Michael Bublé

White christmas - The Darts 

White christmas - Vicky and Al 

White christmas - Andy Williams 

White christmas - Sarane Ferrer Et Le Quintette De Paris 

White christmas - The Drifters

White christmas - Charlie Parker 

White christmas - Ray Conniff 

White christmas - Calie y El Dandee 

White christmas - Peggy Lee 

White christmas - Andrea Bocelli 

White christmas - Michael Bolton 

 

TERCERA HORA 

 

Silent night - Elvis Presley 

Silent night - The Temptations 

Silent night -The Shirelles 

Silent night - The Carpertenrs 

Silent night - Johnny Cash 

Silent night - Bing Crosby 

Silent night - Nat King Cole 

Silent night - Lauren Daigle 

Silent night - Frances Langford 

Silent night - Michael Bublé 

Silent night -Pat Boone 

Silent night - Duke Pearson 

Silent night - Paul Anka

Silent night - The Lumineers 

Reciba desde Google News las mejores noticias de La W

Últimas Noticias

Artistas denuncian ser excluidos de la Feria de Cali a pesar de multimillonario gasto

Artistas denuncian ser excluidos de la Feria de Cali a pesar de multimillonario gasto

La abuela italiana que ha sobrevivido dos guerras mundiales y tres pandemias

La abuela italiana que ha sobrevivido dos guerras mundiales y tres pandemias

Los Montaner presentan su primera canción hecha en familia: ‘Amén’

Los Montaner presentan su primera canción hecha en familia: ‘Amén’

Secciones

Emisoras

Programas


Escucha la radio en vivo

W Radio
Hable con el programa

Programación

Último boletín

Ciudades

Elige una ciudad

WRadio Colombia

Compartir

W Radio

¿Desea ser el primero en conocer las noticias y los personajes de Colombia y del mundo?