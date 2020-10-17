Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial 'Can't take my eyes off you'

Cuando una canción genera tanto impacto y deja huella, produce muchas versiones. A veces son tantas y tan buenas, que es difícil hacer una lista.
Este 17 de octubre, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una serie de versiones de la canción ‘Can’t take my eyes off you’, interpretada originalmente por Frankie Valli y compuesta por Bob Crewe y Bob Gaudio, quien conversó con La W en los últimos días.
PRIMERA HORA
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Walk Off Earth
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Vikki Carr
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Frankie
- No puedo quitar mis ojos de ti - Alba Molina
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Andy Williams
- No puedo quitar mis ojos de ti - Los del Río
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Barry Manilow
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Berk and the Virtual Band
- Can't take my eyes off you - Sheeana Easton
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Ray Conniff & The Singers
- No puedo quitar mis ojos de ti - Raphael & Alaska
- Where the streets have no name/ Can't take my eyes off you - Pet Shop Boys
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Lauryn Hill
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Brenda Lee & Pete Fountain
SEGUNDA HORA
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Jay Black
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Ross
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Bobby Darin
- Can't take my eyes off you - Diana Ross & The Supremes
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Kim Ross
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Hermes House Band
- No puedo quitar mis ojos de ti - Matt Monro
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Gloria Gaynor
- Can't take my eyes off you - Dolapdere Big Gang
- No puedo quitar mis ojos de ti - Dorance Lorza & Sexteto Café
- Can´t take my eyes off you- Jaime Kennedy
TERCERA HORA
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Jersey Boys
- Can't take my eyes off you - Morten Harket
- No puedo quitar mis ojos de ti - Angel Parra Trio
- Can´t take my eyes off you - 101 Strings
- Can´t take my eyes off you- Al Martino
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Nancy Wilson
- Can't take my eyes off you - Regine Velasquez
- No puedo quitar mis ojos de ti - Tucara
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Stina Förster
- Can´t take my eyes off you - The Lettermen
- Can't take my eyes off you - Engelbert Humperdinck
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Boys Town Gang
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Julio Iglesias
- Can´t take my eyes off you - Carlos Oliva & Los Sobrinos del Juez
