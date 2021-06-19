Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de carros

Este 19 de junio, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de las mejores canciones referentes a los carros.

PRIMERA HORA

Little red corvette - Prince

Fast car - Tracy Chapman

I´m in love with my car - Queen

Cadillac solitario - Buitres

Little deuce coupe - The Beach Boys

Chasing car - Snow Patrol

Brand a new car - The Rolling Stones

Brand a new Cadillac - The Clash

Mary´s new car - Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

Cars in space - Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Auto rojo - Vilma Palma e Vampiros

Autos nuevos - Cuarteto de Nos

_____________________________________________

SEGUNDA HORA

Fast car - Jonas Blue, Dakota

Ocean drive - Duke Dumont

Motorbreath - Metallica

Motorcycle man - Saxón

Mercedes Benz - Janis Joplin

Drive - The Cars

Drive my car - The Beatles

Drive - R.E.M

Shut up and drive - Rihanna

Camaro - Kings Of Leon

Sleeping in my car - Roxette

Panama - Van Halen

Fuel - Metallica

Wheels of steel - Saxón

_____________________________________________

TERCERA HORA

Wheels - Foo Fighters

Wheels - AC/DC

Under my wheels - Alice Cooper

Black Cars - Gino Vannelli

Maybellene - Chuck Berry

Carro de fuego - Guayacán Orquesta

El ultimo beso - Alci Acosta

En mi coche - Hombres G

Voy en un coche - Christina y Los Subterraneos

Ford capri - Bad Detectives

Mi cacharrito - Roberto Carlos

Little Honda - The Beach Boys

Pink Cadillac - Bruce Sprigsteen