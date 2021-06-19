Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de carros

Este 19 de junio, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de las mejores canciones referentes a los carros.
PRIMERA HORA
Little red corvette - Prince
Fast car - Tracy Chapman
I´m in love with my car - Queen
Cadillac solitario - Buitres
Little deuce coupe - The Beach Boys
Chasing car - Snow Patrol
Brand a new car - The Rolling Stones
Brand a new Cadillac - The Clash
Mary´s new car - Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers
Cars in space - Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Auto rojo - Vilma Palma e Vampiros
Autos nuevos - Cuarteto de Nos
_____________________________________________
SEGUNDA HORA
Fast car - Jonas Blue, Dakota
Ocean drive - Duke Dumont
Motorbreath - Metallica
Motorcycle man - Saxón
Mercedes Benz - Janis Joplin
Drive - The Cars
Drive my car - The Beatles
Drive - R.E.M
Shut up and drive - Rihanna
Camaro - Kings Of Leon
Sleeping in my car - Roxette
Panama - Van Halen
Fuel - Metallica
Wheels of steel - Saxón
_____________________________________________
TERCERA HORA
Wheels - Foo Fighters
Wheels - AC/DC
Under my wheels - Alice Cooper
Black Cars - Gino Vannelli
Maybellene - Chuck Berry
Carro de fuego - Guayacán Orquesta
El ultimo beso - Alci Acosta
En mi coche - Hombres G
Voy en un coche - Christina y Los Subterraneos
Ford capri - Bad Detectives
Mi cacharrito - Roberto Carlos
Little Honda - The Beach Boys
Pink Cadillac - Bruce Sprigsteen