Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de carros

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial carros. Foto: Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo

19/06/2021 - ( hace 57 minutos )

Este 19 de junio, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de las mejores canciones referentes a los carros.

PRIMERA HORA 

 

Little red corvette - Prince 

Fast car - Tracy Chapman 

I´m in love with my car - Queen 

Cadillac solitario - Buitres 

Little deuce coupe - The Beach Boys 

Chasing car - Snow Patrol 

Brand a new car - The Rolling Stones 

Brand a new Cadillac - The Clash

Mary´s new car - Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers 

Cars in space - Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Auto rojo - Vilma Palma e Vampiros 

Autos nuevos - Cuarteto de Nos 

_____________________________________________

SEGUNDA HORA 

 

Fast car - Jonas Blue, Dakota 

Ocean drive - Duke Dumont 

Motorbreath - Metallica 

Motorcycle man - Saxón 

Mercedes Benz - Janis Joplin 

Drive - The Cars 

Drive my car - The Beatles 

Drive - R.E.M 

Shut up and drive - Rihanna 

Camaro - Kings Of Leon 

Sleeping in my car - Roxette

Panama - Van Halen 

Fuel - Metallica 

Wheels of steel - Saxón 

_____________________________________________

TERCERA HORA 

 

Wheels - Foo Fighters 

Wheels - AC/DC 

Under my wheels - Alice Cooper 

Black Cars - Gino Vannelli 

Maybellene - Chuck Berry 

Carro de fuego - Guayacán Orquesta 

El ultimo beso - Alci Acosta 

En mi coche - Hombres G 

Voy en un coche - Christina y Los Subterraneos 

Ford capri - Bad Detectives 

Mi cacharrito - Roberto Carlos 

Little Honda - The Beach Boys 

Pink Cadillac - Bruce Sprigsteen 

Material genético del SARS-CoV-2 puede integrarse al genoma humano, según estudio

Con Edinson Cavani podemos ganar contra Argentina: Washington Sebastián Abreu

La razón por la que hubo una caída en la bolsa este viernes

