Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de los artistas que le han escrito al dinero

No se pierda las canciones de este especial musical en nuestro playlist de Spotify:
PRIMERA HORA
No tengo dinero - Juan Gabriel
Material girl - Madonna
She works hard for the money - Donna Summer
For the love of money - The O´Jays
No me importa el dinero - Los Autenticos Decadentes & Julieta Venegas Lo
Quieren dinero - Los Prisioneros
Money money - Abba
Money in my mind - Sam Smith
Rich girl - Daryl Hall & Jonh Oates
Money is - Little Richard
Moneytalks - AC/DC
Just got paid - ZZ Top
SEGUNDA HORA
Billionere - Travie McCoy Ft Bruno Mars
Gold digger - Kaney West Ft Jaime Fox
Hey little rich girl - Amy Whinehose, Ade Omato
Bills - LunchMoney Lewis
Money - Pink Floyd
Money Money - Garetful Dead
Money talks - Rick James
Rich girl - Gwen Stefani, Eve
Y como lo hacen - Tommy Olivencia y Su Orquesta
Falta la plata - Joe Arroyo
Fast car - Tracy Chapman
In the getto - Elvis Presley
TERCERA HORA
Just got paid - NSYNC
No money no problems - The Notorious B.I.G
Money for nothing - Dire Straits
Another day in paradise - Phil Collins
Allentown - Billy Joel
The money song - Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis
Ni el dinero ni nadie - José Alfredo Jiménez
La plata - Diomedes Diaz
Old money - Lana Del Rey
Love don´t cost a thing - Jennifer Lopez
I need a dolar - Aloc Blacc
La felicidad - Palito Ortega