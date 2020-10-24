Ciudades

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de los artistas que le han escrito al dinero

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ. Foto: Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo

24/10/2020 - ( hace 1 horas )

No se pierda las canciones de este especial musical en nuestro playlist de Spotify:

 

PRIMERA HORA 

 

No tengo dinero - Juan Gabriel 

Material girl - Madonna 

She works hard for the money - Donna Summer 

For the love of money - The O´Jays 

No me importa el dinero - Los Autenticos Decadentes & Julieta Venegas Lo 

Quieren dinero - Los Prisioneros 

Money money - Abba 

Money in my mind - Sam Smith 

Rich girl - Daryl Hall & Jonh Oates 

Money is - Little Richard 

Moneytalks - AC/DC 

Just got paid - ZZ Top 

 

SEGUNDA HORA 

 

Billionere - Travie McCoy Ft Bruno Mars 

Gold digger - Kaney West Ft Jaime Fox 

Hey little rich girl - Amy Whinehose, Ade Omato

Bills - LunchMoney Lewis 

Money - Pink Floyd 

Money Money - Garetful Dead 

Money talks - Rick James 

Rich girl - Gwen Stefani, Eve

Y como lo hacen - Tommy Olivencia y Su Orquesta 

Falta la plata - Joe Arroyo 

Fast car - Tracy Chapman 

In the getto - Elvis Presley 

 

TERCERA HORA 

 

Just got paid - NSYNC 

No money no problems -   The Notorious B.I.G

Money for nothing - Dire Straits 

Another day in paradise - Phil Collins 

Allentown - Billy Joel 

The money song - Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis 

Ni el dinero ni nadie - José Alfredo Jiménez 

La plata - Diomedes Diaz 

Old money - Lana Del Rey 

Love don´t cost a thing - Jennifer Lopez 

I need a dolar - Aloc Blacc

La felicidad - Palito Ortega 

