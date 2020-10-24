Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de los artistas que le han escrito al dinero

No se pierda las canciones de este especial musical en nuestro playlist de Spotify:

PRIMERA HORA

No tengo dinero - Juan Gabriel

Material girl - Madonna

She works hard for the money - Donna Summer

For the love of money - The O´Jays

No me importa el dinero - Los Autenticos Decadentes & Julieta Venegas Lo

Quieren dinero - Los Prisioneros

Money money - Abba

Money in my mind - Sam Smith

Rich girl - Daryl Hall & Jonh Oates

Money is - Little Richard

Moneytalks - AC/DC

Just got paid - ZZ Top

SEGUNDA HORA

Billionere - Travie McCoy Ft Bruno Mars

Gold digger - Kaney West Ft Jaime Fox

Hey little rich girl - Amy Whinehose, Ade Omato

Bills - LunchMoney Lewis

Money - Pink Floyd

Money Money - Garetful Dead

Money talks - Rick James

Rich girl - Gwen Stefani, Eve

Y como lo hacen - Tommy Olivencia y Su Orquesta

Falta la plata - Joe Arroyo

Fast car - Tracy Chapman

In the getto - Elvis Presley

TERCERA HORA

Just got paid - NSYNC

No money no problems - The Notorious B.I.G

Money for nothing - Dire Straits

Another day in paradise - Phil Collins

Allentown - Billy Joel

The money song - Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis

Ni el dinero ni nadie - José Alfredo Jiménez

La plata - Diomedes Diaz

Old money - Lana Del Rey

Love don´t cost a thing - Jennifer Lopez

I need a dolar - Aloc Blacc

La felicidad - Palito Ortega