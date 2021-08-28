  • Actualizado 19 Nov 2021 08:02

    Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

    Tendencias

    Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de mejor verano

    La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

    28/08/2021 - 18:06 h CUT

    Este 28 de agosto, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de las mejores canciones del verano

    PRIMERA HORA 

    Nel blu dipinto di blu - Domenico Modugno (1958)

    There goes my baby - The Drifters (1959)

    Only the lonely - Roy Orbison (1960)

    Moddy river - Pat Boone (1961)

    Breaking up is hard to do - Neil Sedaka (1962)

    Fingertips, Pt.2 - Little Stevie Wonder (1963)

    I get around - The Beach Boys (1964)

    Strangers in the night - Frank Sinatra (1966) 

    Can´t take my eyes off you - The Four Seasons (1967) 

    This guy´s in love with you - Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass (1968) 

    Love theme from "Romeo and Juliet" - Henry Mancicni (1969) 

    (They long to be) Close to you - Carpenters (1970)

    Alone again (naturally) - Gilbert O´Sullivan (1972) 

    Let´s get it on - Marvin Gaye (1973) 

    Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (28/08/2021 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)

    01:00:00

    SEGUNDA HORA 

    Feel like makin´love - Roberta Flack (1974)

    I´m not in love - 10cc (1975) 

    (Shake, shake, shake) Shake your booty - KC & The Sunshine Band (1976) 

    Easy - Commodores (1977) 

    Last dance - Donna Summer (1978) 

    Cupid/I´ve loved for a long time - The Spinners (1980) 

    Endless love - Lionel Richie, Diana Ross (1981) 

    Hard to say i´m sorry - Chicago (1982) 

    Never gonna let you go - Sérgio Mendes (1983) 

    The power of love - Huey Lewis & The News (1985) 

    Papa don´t preach - Madonna (1986) 

    La bamba - Los Lobos (1987) 

    (Everything i do) i do it for you - Bryan Adams (1991)

    Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (28/08/2021 - Tramo de 11:00 a 12:00)

    01:00:00

    TERCERA HORA 

    (I can´t help) Falling in love with you - UB40 (1993) 

    Don´t turn around - Ace of Base (1994) 

    In the summertime - Shaggy, Rayvon (1995) 

    Say you´ll be there - Spice Girls (1997) 

    If you had my love - Jennifer Lopez (1999) 

    It´s gonna be me - *NSYNC (2000) 

    The middle - Jimmy Eat World (2002) 

    Crazy in love - Beyoncé, JAY-Z (2003) 

    Crazy - Gnarls Barkley (2005) 

    I kissed a girl - Katy Perry (2008)

    Party rock anthem - LMFAO (2011) 

    Get lucky - Daft Punk, Pharrel Williams, Nile Rodgers (2013) 

    Cheerleader - OMI, Feliz Jaehn (2015) 

    One dance - Drake (2016) 

    Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (28/08/2021 - Tramo de 12:00 a 13:00)

    01:00:00

    CUARTA HORA (BONUS) 

    Despacito - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber (2017) 

    Girls like you - Maroon 5 Ft Cardi B (2018)

    Old tow road - Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus (2019)

    Blinding lights - The Weeknd (2020)

    Butter - BTS (2021) 

     

