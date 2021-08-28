Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de mejor verano

Este 28 de agosto, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de las mejores canciones del verano

PRIMERA HORA

Nel blu dipinto di blu - Domenico Modugno (1958)

There goes my baby - The Drifters (1959)

Only the lonely - Roy Orbison (1960)

Moddy river - Pat Boone (1961)

Breaking up is hard to do - Neil Sedaka (1962)

Fingertips, Pt.2 - Little Stevie Wonder (1963)

I get around - The Beach Boys (1964)

Strangers in the night - Frank Sinatra (1966)

Can´t take my eyes off you - The Four Seasons (1967)

This guy´s in love with you - Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass (1968)

Love theme from "Romeo and Juliet" - Henry Mancicni (1969)

(They long to be) Close to you - Carpenters (1970)

Alone again (naturally) - Gilbert O´Sullivan (1972)

Let´s get it on - Marvin Gaye (1973)

SEGUNDA HORA

Feel like makin´love - Roberta Flack (1974)

I´m not in love - 10cc (1975)

(Shake, shake, shake) Shake your booty - KC & The Sunshine Band (1976)

Easy - Commodores (1977)

Last dance - Donna Summer (1978)

Cupid/I´ve loved for a long time - The Spinners (1980)

Endless love - Lionel Richie, Diana Ross (1981)

Hard to say i´m sorry - Chicago (1982)

Never gonna let you go - Sérgio Mendes (1983)

The power of love - Huey Lewis & The News (1985)

Papa don´t preach - Madonna (1986)

La bamba - Los Lobos (1987)

(Everything i do) i do it for you - Bryan Adams (1991)

TERCERA HORA

(I can´t help) Falling in love with you - UB40 (1993)

Don´t turn around - Ace of Base (1994)

In the summertime - Shaggy, Rayvon (1995)

Say you´ll be there - Spice Girls (1997)

If you had my love - Jennifer Lopez (1999)

It´s gonna be me - *NSYNC (2000)

The middle - Jimmy Eat World (2002)

Crazy in love - Beyoncé, JAY-Z (2003)

Crazy - Gnarls Barkley (2005)

I kissed a girl - Katy Perry (2008)

Party rock anthem - LMFAO (2011)

Get lucky - Daft Punk, Pharrel Williams, Nile Rodgers (2013)

Cheerleader - OMI, Feliz Jaehn (2015)

One dance - Drake (2016)

CUARTA HORA (BONUS)

Despacito - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber (2017)

Girls like you - Maroon 5 Ft Cardi B (2018)

Old tow road - Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus (2019)

Blinding lights - The Weeknd (2020)

Butter - BTS (2021)