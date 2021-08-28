Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de mejor verano
Este 28 de agosto, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de las mejores canciones del verano
PRIMERA HORA
Nel blu dipinto di blu - Domenico Modugno (1958)
There goes my baby - The Drifters (1959)
Only the lonely - Roy Orbison (1960)
Moddy river - Pat Boone (1961)
Breaking up is hard to do - Neil Sedaka (1962)
Fingertips, Pt.2 - Little Stevie Wonder (1963)
I get around - The Beach Boys (1964)
Strangers in the night - Frank Sinatra (1966)
Can´t take my eyes off you - The Four Seasons (1967)
This guy´s in love with you - Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass (1968)
Love theme from "Romeo and Juliet" - Henry Mancicni (1969)
(They long to be) Close to you - Carpenters (1970)
Alone again (naturally) - Gilbert O´Sullivan (1972)
Let´s get it on - Marvin Gaye (1973)
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (28/08/2021 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)
SEGUNDA HORA
Feel like makin´love - Roberta Flack (1974)
I´m not in love - 10cc (1975)
(Shake, shake, shake) Shake your booty - KC & The Sunshine Band (1976)
Easy - Commodores (1977)
Last dance - Donna Summer (1978)
Cupid/I´ve loved for a long time - The Spinners (1980)
Endless love - Lionel Richie, Diana Ross (1981)
Hard to say i´m sorry - Chicago (1982)
Never gonna let you go - Sérgio Mendes (1983)
The power of love - Huey Lewis & The News (1985)
Papa don´t preach - Madonna (1986)
La bamba - Los Lobos (1987)
(Everything i do) i do it for you - Bryan Adams (1991)
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (28/08/2021 - Tramo de 11:00 a 12:00)
TERCERA HORA
(I can´t help) Falling in love with you - UB40 (1993)
Don´t turn around - Ace of Base (1994)
In the summertime - Shaggy, Rayvon (1995)
Say you´ll be there - Spice Girls (1997)
If you had my love - Jennifer Lopez (1999)
It´s gonna be me - *NSYNC (2000)
The middle - Jimmy Eat World (2002)
Crazy in love - Beyoncé, JAY-Z (2003)
Crazy - Gnarls Barkley (2005)
I kissed a girl - Katy Perry (2008)
Party rock anthem - LMFAO (2011)
Get lucky - Daft Punk, Pharrel Williams, Nile Rodgers (2013)
Cheerleader - OMI, Feliz Jaehn (2015)
One dance - Drake (2016)
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (28/08/2021 - Tramo de 12:00 a 13:00)
CUARTA HORA (BONUS)
Despacito - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber (2017)
Girls like you - Maroon 5 Ft Cardi B (2018)
Old tow road - Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus (2019)
Blinding lights - The Weeknd (2020)
Butter - BTS (2021)