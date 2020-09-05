Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Freddie Mercury

Este 5 de septiembre, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae un especial dedicado a rendir homenaje a Farrokh Bulsara, mejor conocido como Freddie Mercury, la leyenda de Queen, quien nació un día como hoy en 1946.
No se pierda las canciones de este especial musical hasta la 1:00 P.M.
PRIMERA HORA
Living on my own - Freddie Mercury
I want to break free - Queen
Somebody to love - Queen
Radio ga ga - Queen
Crazy Little thing called - Queen
A kind of magic - Queen
Love of my life - Queen
Who wants to live forever - Queen
I want it all - Queen
The show must go on - Queen
Friends will be Friends - Queen
One visión - Queen
SEGUNDA HORA
We will rock you - Queen
The invisible man - Queen
No one but you (Only the good die you) - Queen
Rain - Ibex (raresa)
In my defence - Freddie Mercury
I´m going slightly mad - Queen
Tie your mother down - Queen
Breakthru - Queen
I was born to love you - Queen
Hammer to fall - Queen
I can hear the music - Larry Lurex (raresa)
Princer of the universo - Queen
Too much love will kill - Queen
TERCERA HORA
Barcelona - Freddie Mercury Ft Montserrat Caballé
Stone cold crazy -Queen
We are the champions - Queen
Another one bites the dust - Queen
Under pressure - Queen
Bicycle race - Queen
The Golden boy - Freddie Mercury, Montserrat Caballé
Guide me home/how can i go on - Freddie Mercury, Montserrat Caballé
Flash’s theme - Queen
Don´t stop me now - Queen
Innuendo - Queen
Killer queen - Queen
Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
