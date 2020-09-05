Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Freddie Mercury

Este 5 de septiembre, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae un especial dedicado a rendir homenaje a Farrokh Bulsara, mejor conocido como Freddie Mercury, la leyenda de Queen, quien nació un día como hoy en 1946.

PRIMERA HORA



Living on my own - Freddie Mercury

I want to break free - Queen

Somebody to love - Queen

Radio ga ga - Queen

Crazy Little thing called - Queen

A kind of magic - Queen

Love of my life - Queen

Who wants to live forever - Queen

I want it all - Queen

The show must go on - Queen

Friends will be Friends - Queen

One visión - Queen



SEGUNDA HORA



We will rock you - Queen

The invisible man - Queen

No one but you (Only the good die you) - Queen

Rain - Ibex (raresa)

In my defence - Freddie Mercury

I´m going slightly mad - Queen

Tie your mother down - Queen

Breakthru - Queen

I was born to love you - Queen

Hammer to fall - Queen

I can hear the music - Larry Lurex (raresa)

Princer of the universo - Queen

Too much love will kill - Queen



TERCERA HORA



Barcelona - Freddie Mercury Ft Montserrat Caballé

Stone cold crazy -Queen

We are the champions - Queen

Another one bites the dust - Queen

Under pressure - Queen

Bicycle race - Queen

The Golden boy - Freddie Mercury, Montserrat Caballé

Guide me home/how can i go on - Freddie Mercury, Montserrat Caballé

Flash’s theme - Queen

Don´t stop me now - Queen

Innuendo - Queen

Killer queen - Queen

Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen