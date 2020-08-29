Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Un especial musical dedicado al cielo

Este 15 de agosto, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ lo deleita con un especial dedicado al cielo, donde se esconden secretos y podemos refugiar bellas historias de amor.
PRIMERA HORA
- Skyfall - Adele
- A sky full of stars - Coldplay
- Spirit in the sky - Norman Greenbaum
- Eye in the sky - Alan Parsons Project
- Skýs is the limit - The Notorious B.I.G
- Leaving the heaven - Eminem, Skylar Grey
- Cielito lindo - Vicente Fernandez 3:36
- Canción tradicional mexicana, compuesta en 1882 por Quirino Mendoza y Cortés, dedicada a su esposa
- Cielo rojo - Pepe Aguilar
- Lago en el cielo - Gustavo Cerati
- La cima del cielo - Ricardo Montaner
- Del estadio al cielo - Morat
SEGUNDA HORA
- En el cielo no hay hospital - Juan Luis Guerra & 4:40
- Me cayó del cielo - Johnny Ventura
- Si el cielo es un paraiso - Cholo Valderrama
- Escríbeme desde el cielo - Galy Galeano
- Tears in heaven - Eric Clapton
- Heaven - Bryan Adams
- Heaven and hell - Black Sabbath
- Knockin' On Heaven's Door - Guns n´Roses
- Touch the sky - Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco
- Skyline - Frank Ocean
- La edad del cielo - Jorge Drexler
- Too much heaven - Bee Gees
TERCERA HORA
- Locked out of heaven - Bruno Mars
- Just like heaven - The Cure
- Stairway to heaven - Led Zeppelin
- Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds - The Beatles
- Qué precio tiene el cielo - Marc Anthony 5:02
- Estoy tocando el cielo con las manos - Grupo Niche
- Heaven must be missing an angel - Tavares
- Heaven - Avicii
- Made in heaven - Queen
- Mr blue sky - Electric Light Orchestra
- If i ever lose this heaven - Sergio Mendes
