Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Un especial musical dedicado al cielo

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

29/08/2020 - ( hace 27 minutos )

Este 15 de agosto, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ lo deleita con un especial dedicado al cielo, donde se esconden secretos y podemos refugiar bellas historias de amor.

Reviva nuestros especiales anteriores:

No se pierda al aire este especial:

PRIMERA HORA 

  • Skyfall - Adele 
  • A sky full of stars - Coldplay 
  • Spirit in the sky - Norman Greenbaum
  • Eye in the sky - Alan Parsons Project 
  • Skýs is the limit - The Notorious B.I.G 
  • Leaving the heaven - Eminem, Skylar Grey 
  • Cielito lindo - Vicente Fernandez 3:36 
  • Canción tradicional mexicana, compuesta en 1882 por  Quirino Mendoza y Cortés, dedicada a su esposa 
  • Cielo rojo - Pepe Aguilar 
  • Lago en el cielo - Gustavo Cerati 
  • La cima del cielo - Ricardo Montaner
  • Del estadio al cielo - Morat 

 

SEGUNDA HORA 

  • En el cielo no hay hospital - Juan Luis Guerra & 4:40  
  • Me cayó del cielo - Johnny Ventura 
  • Si el cielo es un paraiso - Cholo Valderrama 
  • Escríbeme desde el cielo - Galy Galeano  
  • Tears in heaven - Eric Clapton 
  • Heaven - Bryan Adams 
  • Heaven and hell - Black Sabbath
  • Knockin' On Heaven's Door - Guns n´Roses 
  • Touch the sky - Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco 
  • Skyline - Frank Ocean 
  • La edad del cielo - Jorge Drexler 
  • Too much heaven - Bee Gees 

 

TERCERA HORA 

  • Locked out of heaven - Bruno Mars 
  • Just like heaven - The Cure 
  • Stairway to heaven - Led Zeppelin 
  • Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds - The Beatles 
  • Qué precio tiene el cielo - Marc Anthony 5:02 
  • Estoy tocando el cielo con las manos - Grupo Niche
  • Heaven must be missing an angel - Tavares 
  • Heaven - Avicii 
  • Made in heaven - Queen 
  • Mr blue sky - Electric Light Orchestra 
  • If i ever lose this heaven - Sergio Mendes
