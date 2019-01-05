Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Norman Gimbel
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Norman Gimbel
55:33
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://sandbox.prisaradio.arcpublishing.com/pf/embed/audio/383/3846261/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Making our dreams come tru - Cyndi Grecco
Sway - Michael Bublé
The girl from Ipanema - Amy Winehouse
Killing me softly with his song - Roberta Flack
It goes like it goes - Jennifer Warnes
Sway (Quien Será) - Dean Martin o
The girl from Ipanema - Girl Town
Killing me softly with his song - Perry Como
Richochet - Teresa Brewer
The girl from Ipanema - Patricia Fuertes David Alvarez
Sway - The Pussycat Dolls
A whale of a tale - Kirk Douglas
Sway (Quien Será) - Rosemary Clooney
The girl from Ipanema - Eartha Kittening
Killing me softly with his song - Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
====================
SEGUNDA HORA
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Norman Gimbel
55:47
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://sandbox.prisaradio.arcpublishing.com/pf/embed/audio/383/3846262/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Happy days - Pratt & McClain
Sway - Diana Krall
The girl from Ipanema - Nat King Cole
Killing me softly with his song - Susan Wong
It goes like it goes - Glen Campbell
Sway: Quien Será - Flora Martinez
Living island - Pufnstuf
The girl from Ipanema - Kenny G, Bebel Gilberto
Killing me softly with his song - Nancy Sinatra
Sway - Oscar D’ León
The girl from Ipanema - Lou Rawls
It goes like it goes - Dusty Springfield
The girl from Ipanema - Ella Fitzgerald
====================
TERCERA HORA
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Norman Gimbel
54:43
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://sandbox.prisaradio.arcpublishing.com/pf/embed/audio/383/3846263/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Wonder Woman theme
Sway - Ben E. King
The girl from Ipanema - Frank Sinatra
Killing me softly with his song - Fugees
It goes like it goes - Dionne Warwick
Sway - Safitri
The girl from Ipanema - Astrud Gilberto
If i could - Pufnstuf
Killing me softly with his song - Ami Stewart
Sway - Pink Martini
Killing me softly with his song - O’Yaba
It goes like it goes - Norma Rae
Sway - Pérez Prado con Rosemary Cloney
The girl from Ipanema - Cher