PRIMERA HORA

Play/Pause Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Norman Gimbel 55:33 Mostrar Opciones Cerrar Compartir Cerrar Compartir Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

Whatsapp

Embeber El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles <iframe src="https://sandbox.prisaradio.arcpublishing.com/pf/embed/audio/383/3846261/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Making our dreams come tru - Cyndi Grecco

Sway - Michael Bublé

The girl from Ipanema - Amy Winehouse

Killing me softly with his song - Roberta Flack

It goes like it goes - Jennifer Warnes

Sway (Quien Será) - Dean Martin o

The girl from Ipanema - Girl Town

Killing me softly with his song - Perry Como

Richochet - Teresa Brewer

The girl from Ipanema - Patricia Fuertes David Alvarez

Sway - The Pussycat Dolls

A whale of a tale - Kirk Douglas

Sway (Quien Será) - Rosemary Clooney

The girl from Ipanema - Eartha Kittening

Killing me softly with his song - Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass

====================

SEGUNDA HORA

Play/Pause Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Norman Gimbel 55:47 Mostrar Opciones Cerrar Compartir Cerrar Compartir Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

Whatsapp

Embeber El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles <iframe src="https://sandbox.prisaradio.arcpublishing.com/pf/embed/audio/383/3846262/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Happy days - Pratt & McClain

Sway - Diana Krall

The girl from Ipanema - Nat King Cole

Killing me softly with his song - Susan Wong

It goes like it goes - Glen Campbell

Sway: Quien Será - Flora Martinez

Living island - Pufnstuf

The girl from Ipanema - Kenny G, Bebel Gilberto

Killing me softly with his song - Nancy Sinatra

Sway - Oscar D’ León

The girl from Ipanema - Lou Rawls

It goes like it goes - Dusty Springfield

The girl from Ipanema - Ella Fitzgerald

====================

TERCERA HORA

Play/Pause Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Norman Gimbel 54:43 Mostrar Opciones Cerrar Compartir Cerrar Compartir Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

Whatsapp

Embeber El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles <iframe src="https://sandbox.prisaradio.arcpublishing.com/pf/embed/audio/383/3846263/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Wonder Woman theme

Sway - Ben E. King

The girl from Ipanema - Frank Sinatra

Killing me softly with his song - Fugees

It goes like it goes - Dionne Warwick

Sway - Safitri

The girl from Ipanema - Astrud Gilberto

If i could - Pufnstuf

Killing me softly with his song - Ami Stewart

Sway - Pink Martini

Killing me softly with his song - O’Yaba

It goes like it goes - Norma Rae

Sway - Pérez Prado con Rosemary Cloney

The girl from Ipanema - Cher