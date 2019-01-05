  • Actualizado 19 Nov 2021 10:25

    Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

    Tendencias

    Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Norman Gimbel

    La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

    (Thot)

    05/01/2019 - 14:33 h CUT

    PRIMERA HORA

    55:33

    Making our dreams come tru - Cyndi Grecco

    Sway - Michael Bublé

    The girl from Ipanema - Amy Winehouse

    Killing me softly with his song - Roberta Flack

    It goes like it goes - Jennifer Warnes

    Sway (Quien Será) - Dean Martin o

    The girl from Ipanema - Girl Town

    Killing me softly with his song - Perry Como

    Richochet - Teresa Brewer

    The girl from Ipanema - Patricia Fuertes David Alvarez

    Sway - The Pussycat Dolls

    A whale of a tale - Kirk Douglas

    Sway (Quien Será) - Rosemary Clooney

    The girl from Ipanema - Eartha Kittening

    Killing me softly with his song - Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass

    SEGUNDA HORA

    55:47

    Happy days - Pratt & McClain

    Sway - Diana Krall

    The girl from Ipanema - Nat King Cole

    Killing me softly with his song - Susan Wong

    It goes like it goes - Glen Campbell

    Sway: Quien Será - Flora Martinez

    Living island -  Pufnstuf 

    The girl from Ipanema - Kenny G, Bebel Gilberto

    Killing me softly with his song - Nancy Sinatra

    Sway - Oscar D’ León

    The girl from Ipanema - Lou Rawls

    It goes like it goes - Dusty Springfield

    The girl from Ipanema - Ella Fitzgerald

    TERCERA HORA

    54:43

    Wonder Woman theme

    Sway - Ben E. King

    The girl from Ipanema - Frank Sinatra

    Killing me softly with his song - Fugees

    It goes like it goes - Dionne Warwick 

    Sway - Safitri

    The girl from Ipanema - Astrud Gilberto

    If i could - Pufnstuf

    Killing me softly with his song - Ami Stewart

    Sway - Pink Martini

    Killing me softly with his song - O’Yaba

    It goes like it goes - Norma Rae

    Sway - Pérez Prado con Rosemary Cloney

    The girl from Ipanema - Cher

