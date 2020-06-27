Hable con el programa

Escuche ahora

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo

Síguenos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial piano y voz

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.. Foto: W Radio

27/06/2020 - ( hace 1 horas )
PRIMERA HORA 

Your song - Elton John 
I wish - Stevie Wonder n 
Contigo aprendi - Armando Manzanero 
Sexual healing - Marvin Gaye 
Don’t go breaking my heart - Elton John & Kiki Di
You are the sunshine of my life (live) - Ella Fitzgerald, Stevie Wonder 
Mía - Armando Manzanero & Miguel Bosé 
Ain’t nothing like the real thing - Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell  
Rocket man (I think it’s going to be a long long time) - Elton John 
Master blaster (jammin’) - Stevie Wonder 
Nunca en el mundo - Armando Manzanero & Fernando de la Mora  
Mercy mercy me (The Ecology) - Marvin Gaye
Goodbye yellow brick road - Elton John 
Contract on love - Little Stevie Wonder 
Reciba desde Google News las mejores noticias de La W

Últimas Noticias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial piano y voz

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial piano y voz

Compositor demandará serie del General Naranjo por considerar que viola sus derechos

Compositor demandará serie del General Naranjo por considerar que viola sus derechos

Deportes W del 26 de junio 2020 [7pm-8pm]

Deportes W del 26 de junio 2020 [7pm-8pm]

Secciones

Emisoras

Programas