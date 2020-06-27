Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial piano y voz

PRIMERA HORA
Your song - Elton John
I wish - Stevie Wonder n
Contigo aprendi - Armando Manzanero
Sexual healing - Marvin Gaye
Don’t go breaking my heart - Elton John & Kiki Di
You are the sunshine of my life (live) - Ella Fitzgerald, Stevie Wonder
Mía - Armando Manzanero & Miguel Bosé
Ain’t nothing like the real thing - Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
Rocket man (I think it’s going to be a long long time) - Elton John
Master blaster (jammin’) - Stevie Wonder
Nunca en el mundo - Armando Manzanero & Fernando de la Mora
Mercy mercy me (The Ecology) - Marvin Gaye
Goodbye yellow brick road - Elton John
Contract on love - Little Stevie Wonder