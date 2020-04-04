Hable con el programa

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial recordando a Kenny Rogers

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

04/04/2020 - ( hace 1 horas )

PRIMERA HORA

Islands in the stream - Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton 

The gambler - Kenny Rogers

We´ve got tonight - Kenny Rogers & Sheena Easton

Trough the years - Kenny Rogers 

Coward of the country - Kenny Rogers a

Lady - Kenny Rogers 

You decorated my life - Kenny Rogers

She belives in me - Kenny Rogers

Lucille - Kenny Rogers

Ruby don´t take your love to town - Kenny Rogers

Don´t fall in love with a dreamer - Kenny Rogers & Kim Carnes 

Buy me a rose - Kenny Rogers 

The greatest - Kenny Rogers 

Crazy - Kenny Rogers 

SEGUNDA HORA

My mammy -  The Bobby Doyle Three

The kirby Stone four - The Bobby Doyle Three 

If I ever fall in love again - Kenny Rogers & Anne Murray

You and I – Kenny Rogers 

Just dropped in (to see what condition my condition is in – Kenny Rogers & The Firts Edition

You can't make old friends – Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton 

Reuben James – Kenny Rogers & The First Edition 

Real love – Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers 

Love will turn you around – Kenny Rogers 

Daytime Friends – Kenny Rogers

What about me – Kenny Rogers, Kim Carnes y James Ingram 

Green green grass of home – Kenny Rogers 

I don´t need you – Kenny Rogers

Three times a lady – Kenny Rogers 


TERCERA HORA

You are so beutiful – Kenny Rogers

Every time two fools collide – Kenny Rogers & Dotti West 

Love the world away – Kenny Rogers 

Desperado – Kenny Rogers 

I prefer the moonlight – Kenny Rogers 

A love song – Kenny Rogers 

All I ever need is you – Kenny Rogers & Dotti West 

Long arm of the law – Kenny Rogers

Love lifted me – Kenny Rogers 

Sweet music man – Kenny Rogers 

We are the world – U.S.A For Africa 

I wish that i could hurt that way again – Kenny Rogers 

Twenty years ago – Kenny Rogers

Liberado en Cuba disidente José D. Ferrer. Tendrá que cumplir prisión domiciliaria

La Hora Del Regreso del 03 de abril de 2020 [6pm-6:30pm]

La Hora Del Regreso del 03 de marzo de 2020 [5pm-6pm]

