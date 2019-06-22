Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial viaje a través del soul

PRIMERA HORA
(Sittin´on) The dock of the bay - Ottis Redding
Bad bad news - Leon Bridges
My girl - The Temptations
Brown eyed girl - Van Morrison
Bring it on home to me - Sam Cooke
N sidde - Steve Lacy
Cry to me - Solomon Burke
Ain´t no sunshine - Bill Withers
Positions - Nia Sultana
In the midnight hour - Wilson Pickett
Blank marquee - Yuna, G-Eazy
Will you still love me tomorrow - Brenda Lee
Dancing in the street - Martha and The Vandellas
My side - lophiile, NSTASIA
Son of a preacher man - Dusty Springfield
My woman´s good to me - George Benson
Western world - LION BABE, Raekwon
----------------------------
SEGUNDA HORA
All of me - John Legend
Let´s get it on - Marvin Gaye
King james - Anderson .Paak
Spanish Harlem - Ben E. King
Cry baby - Janis Joplin
Back to black - Amy Winehouse
Charcoal baby - Blood Orange
Let´s stay together - Al Green
Got to get you into my life - Earth Wind & Fire
Sugah daddy - D´Angelo
Sex machine - James Brown
Feeling good - Nina Simone
----------------------------
TERCERA HORA
California dreamin´ - Bobby Womack
This is America - Childish Gambino
I got a woman - Ray Charles
As - Stevie Wonder
Easy - The Commodores
Pray - Sam Smith
Walk on by - Isaac Hayes
Real love - Drizabone
Knock on wood - Eddie Floyd
Busy for me - Aurea
Midnight train to Georgia - Gladys Knight & The Pips
Respect - Aretha Franklin