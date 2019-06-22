Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial viaje a través del soul

Escucha WRadio FM en W Radio Colombia

PRIMERA HORA

(Sittin´on) The dock of the bay - Ottis Redding

Bad bad news - Leon Bridges

My girl - The Temptations

Brown eyed girl - Van Morrison

Bring it on home to me - Sam Cooke

N sidde - Steve Lacy

Cry to me - Solomon Burke

Ain´t no sunshine - Bill Withers

Positions - Nia Sultana

In the midnight hour - Wilson Pickett

Blank marquee - Yuna, G-Eazy

Will you still love me tomorrow - Brenda Lee

Dancing in the street - Martha and The Vandellas

My side - lophiile, NSTASIA

Son of a preacher man - Dusty Springfield

My woman´s good to me - George Benson

Western world - LION BABE, Raekwon

----------------------------

SEGUNDA HORA

All of me - John Legend

Let´s get it on - Marvin Gaye

King james - Anderson .Paak

Spanish Harlem - Ben E. King

Cry baby - Janis Joplin

Back to black - Amy Winehouse

Charcoal baby - Blood Orange

Let´s stay together - Al Green

Got to get you into my life - Earth Wind & Fire

Sugah daddy - D´Angelo

Sex machine - James Brown

Feeling good - Nina Simone

----------------------------

TERCERA HORA

California dreamin´ - Bobby Womack

This is America - Childish Gambino

I got a woman - Ray Charles

As - Stevie Wonder

Easy - The Commodores

Pray - Sam Smith

Walk on by - Isaac Hayes

Real love - Drizabone

Knock on wood - Eddie Floyd

Busy for me - Aurea

Midnight train to Georgia - Gladys Knight & The Pips

Respect - Aretha Franklin