Julio Sánchez Cristo Dj: Motown Records

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

02/11/2019 - ( hace 1 dias )

PRIMERA HORA 

I want you back - The Jackson 5 

Shop around - The Miracles 

Get ready - Rare Earth 

Do You Love Me - The Contours

You Beat Me To The Punch - Mary Wells 

Fingertips - Little Stevie 

Wonder Heat wave - Martha Reeves & The Vandellas 

Shotgun - Jr. Walker & The All Stars 

I Can't Help Myself - The Four Tops

I Heard It Through The Grapevine - Gladys Knight & The Pips 

What Becomes of the Brokenhearted - Jimmy Ruffin 

You've Made Me So Very Happy - Brenda Holloway 

Ain't That Peculiar - Marvin Gaye 

Where Did Our Love Go - The Supremes 

Baby, I'm For Real - The Originals 

Ball Of Confusion (That's What The World Is Today) - The Temptations 

 

 

SEGUNDA HORA 

War - Edwin Starr Ain't 

No Mountain High Enough - Diana Ross 

Smiling Faces Sometimes - The Undisputed 

Truth Boogie Down - Eddie Kendricks 

Walk Away From Love - David Ruffin 

Devil in the bottle - T. G. Sheppard 

Love train - The O'Jays 

Lets get it on - Marvin Gaye 

This old heart of mine - The Isley Brothers 

Needle in a haystack - The Velvelettes 

Please Mr. Postman - The Marvelettes 

Easy - The Commodores 

 

TERCERA HORA

Master blaster (Jamin) - Stevie Wonder 

Cruisin' - Smokey Robinson Ben - Michael Jackson 

Don't leave me this way - Thelma Houston 

Super freak - Rick James 

Somebody's watching me - Rockwell 

Ain't no mountain high enough - Tammi Terrel & Marvin Gaye 

Let it whip - Dazz Band End of the road - Boys II Men 

Endless love - Diana Ross & Lionel Richie 

We are the world - Usa from Africa 

FIN DEL ESPECIAL

