Julio Sánchez Cristo Dj: Motown Records

PRIMERA HORA

I want you back - The Jackson 5

Shop around - The Miracles

Get ready - Rare Earth

Do You Love Me - The Contours

You Beat Me To The Punch - Mary Wells

Fingertips - Little Stevie

Wonder Heat wave - Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

Shotgun - Jr. Walker & The All Stars

I Can't Help Myself - The Four Tops

I Heard It Through The Grapevine - Gladys Knight & The Pips

What Becomes of the Brokenhearted - Jimmy Ruffin

You've Made Me So Very Happy - Brenda Holloway

Ain't That Peculiar - Marvin Gaye

Where Did Our Love Go - The Supremes

Baby, I'm For Real - The Originals

Ball Of Confusion (That's What The World Is Today) - The Temptations

SEGUNDA HORA

War - Edwin Starr Ain't

No Mountain High Enough - Diana Ross

Smiling Faces Sometimes - The Undisputed

Truth Boogie Down - Eddie Kendricks

Walk Away From Love - David Ruffin

Devil in the bottle - T. G. Sheppard

Love train - The O'Jays

Lets get it on - Marvin Gaye

This old heart of mine - The Isley Brothers

Needle in a haystack - The Velvelettes

Please Mr. Postman - The Marvelettes

Easy - The Commodores

TERCERA HORA

Master blaster (Jamin) - Stevie Wonder

Cruisin' - Smokey Robinson Ben - Michael Jackson

Don't leave me this way - Thelma Houston

Super freak - Rick James

Somebody's watching me - Rockwell

Ain't no mountain high enough - Tammi Terrel & Marvin Gaye

Let it whip - Dazz Band End of the road - Boys II Men

Endless love - Diana Ross & Lionel Richie

We are the world - Usa from Africa

FIN DEL ESPECIAL