Las hermanas juntas: Así fue la lujosa fiesta de cumpleaños de Kim Kardashian

Incluso, le regalaron un lujoso carro BMW de color blanco.

Así fue la lujosa fiesta de cumpleaños de Kim Kardashian . Foto: Getty

28/10/2020 - ( hace 1 horas )

Kim Kardashian, esposa del reconocido cantante Kanye West, compartió en redes sociales fotografías de su lujosa fiesta de cumpleaños a la que asistieron sus hermanas Khloe, Courtney y Kendall.

Asimismo, compartió varias imágenes con sus invitados especiales y del lujoso carro BMW que le regalaron.

“Todo lo que puedo decir es ‘¡Guau!’ Mi mamá y mis hermanas me dieron la fiesta sorpresa más épica”, escribió en sus redes sociales.

No obstante, el festejo no terminó ahí, pues luego publicó otra fotografía con Khloe y Kourtney en una paradisiaca isla.

Las chicas solo queremos sol”, comentó.

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40

Girls just wanna have sun

