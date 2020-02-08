Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial The Who - The Doors - Rush

Primera hora

Baba O´riley - The Who Behind blue eyes - The Who Tom Sawyer - Rush YYZ - Rush Riders on the storm - The Doors Roadhouse blues - The Doors Pintball wizard - The Who Eminence front - The Who Working man - Rush The spirit of radio - Rush

Segunda hora

Light my fire - The Doors Break on trough (To the otherside) - The Doors Xandu - Rush Close to the heart - Rush My wife - The Who 5:15 - The Who People strange - The Doors Touch me - The Doors Fly by night - Rush Headlong flight / Drumbastic - Rush

Tercera hora