Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo

Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial The Who - The Doors - Rush

08/02/2020 - ( hace 56 minutos )

Primera hora

Baba O´riley - The Who

Behind blue eyes - The Who 

Tom Sawyer - Rush 

YYZ - Rush 

Riders on the storm - The Doors 

Roadhouse blues - The Doors  

Pintball wizard - The Who 

Eminence front - The Who 

Working man - Rush 

The spirit of radio - Rush 

Segunda hora

Light my fire - The Doors 

Break on trough (To the otherside) - The Doors 

Xandu - Rush 

Close to the heart - Rush 

My wife - The Who 

5:15 - The Who 

People strange - The Doors 

Touch me - The Doors 

Fly by night - Rush 

Headlong flight / Drumbastic - Rush 

Tercera hora

My generation - The Who 

Won´t get fooled again - The Who 

Subdivisions - Rush 

Red barchetta - Rush 

Who are you - The Who 

Ball and chain - The Who 

Hello, i love you - The Doors 

The end - The Doors 
