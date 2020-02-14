Hable con el programa

Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Un viaje lleno de amor

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

14/02/2020

PRIMERA HORA

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Un viaje lleno de amor

You are the sunshine of my life - Stevie Wonder  

You´re the firts, the last, my everything - Barry White 

Lady love - Lou Rawls 

Love comes to everyone - George Harrison 

Just the two of us - Grover Washington, Jr, Bill Withers 

Cheris - The Association 

How deep is your love - Bee Gees 

Sweet sticky thing - The Ohio Players 

Friends - Elton John 

The look of love - Dusty Springfield 

What the world needs now - Sergio Mendes & Brasil 69  3:31 

That loving feeling - Issac Hayes 

SEGUNDA HORA

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Un viaje lleno de amor

Collar de perlas finas - Marbelle 

Alcanzar una estrella - Mariana Garza  

Soy el ladrón de tu amor - Gualberto Ibarreto

A donde va nuestro amor - Angélica María 

Desesperada - Marta Sánchez 

Si tú me miras - Alejandro Sanz 

Mia - Armando Manzanero 

Acaríciame - María Conchita Alonso 

Hoy tengo ganas de ti - Miguel Gallardo 

Por qué será - Rudy Scala 

La pareja ideal - Marisela

El hombre que yo amo - Myriam Hernández 

Quítame ese hombre - Pilar Montenegro 

Te amo - Noelia 

TERCERA HORA

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Un viaje lleno de amor

Ti amo - Umberto Tozzi 

Caruso - Lucio Dalla 

Parole parole - Mina   

Una lunga storia d´amore - Gino Paoli 

Piu bella cosa - Eros Ramazzotti 

L´amore che cos´e - Luca Carboni 

Mille giorni di te e di me - Claudio Baglioni 

Gil oumini non cambiano - Mia Martini 

La mia storia tra le dita - Gianluca Grignani 

Si viaggiare - Lucho Batisti 

Strani amori - Laura Pausini 
