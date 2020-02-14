Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Un viaje lleno de amor

|
You are the sunshine of my life -
Stevie Wonder
You´re the firts, the last, my everything - Barry White
Lady love - Lou Rawls
Love comes to everyone - George Harrison
Just the two of us - Grover Washington, Jr, Bill Withers
Cheris - The Association
How deep is your love - Bee Gees
Sweet sticky thing - The Ohio Players
Friends - Elton John
The look of love - Dusty Springfield
What the world needs now - Sergio Mendes & Brasil 69
That loving feeling - Issac Hayes
Collar de perlas finas - Marbelle
Alcanzar una estrella - Mariana Garza
Soy el ladrón de tu amor - Gualberto Ibarreto
A donde va nuestro amor - Angélica María
Desesperada - Marta Sánchez
Si tú me miras - Alejandro Sanz
Mia - Armando Manzanero
Acaríciame - María Conchita Alonso
Hoy tengo ganas de ti - Miguel Gallardo
Por qué será - Rudy Scala
La pareja ideal - Marisela
El hombre que yo amo - Myriam Hernández
Quítame ese hombre - Pilar Montenegro
Te amo - Noelia
Ti amo - Umberto Tozzi
Caruso - Lucio Dalla
Parole parole - Mina
Una lunga storia d´amore - Gino Paoli
Piu bella cosa - Eros Ramazzotti
L´amore che cos´e - Luca Carboni
Mille giorni di te e di me - Claudio Baglioni
Gil oumini non cambiano - Mia Martini
La mia storia tra le dita - Gianluca Grignani
Si viaggiare - Lucho Batisti
Strani amori - Laura Pausini