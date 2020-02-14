Playlist Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Un viaje lleno de amor

PRIMERA HORA

You are the sunshine of my life - Stevie Wonder You´re the firts, the last, my everything - Barry White Lady love - Lou Rawls Love comes to everyone - George Harrison Just the two of us - Grover Washington, Jr, Bill Withers Cheris - The Association How deep is your love - Bee Gees

Sweet sticky thing - The Ohio Players Friends - Elton John The look of love - Dusty Springfield What the world needs now - Sergio Mendes & Brasil 69 3:31 That loving feeling - Issac Hayes

SEGUNDA HORA

Collar de perlas finas - Marbelle Alcanzar una estrella - Mariana Garza Soy el ladrón de tu amor - Gualberto Ibarreto A donde va nuestro amor - Angélica María Desesperada - Marta Sánchez Si tú me miras - Alejandro Sanz Mia - Armando Manzanero

Acaríciame - María Conchita Alonso Hoy tengo ganas de ti - Miguel Gallardo Por qué será - Rudy Scala La pareja ideal - Marisela El hombre que yo amo - Myriam Hernández Quítame ese hombre - Pilar Montenegro Te amo - Noelia

TERCERA HORA

Ti amo - Umberto Tozzi Caruso - Lucio Dalla Parole parole - Mina Una lunga storia d´amore - Gino Paoli Piu bella cosa - Eros Ramazzotti L´amore che cos´e - Luca Carboni