Hora del RegresoHora del Regreso

Tendencias

¿Por qué el Grupo Niche estará en el Festival Estéreo Picnic?

Philippe Siegenthaler y Yuri Toro hablan en La Hora del Regreso sobre el cartel del Estéreo Picnic y de la participación del Grupo Niche en este festival musical.

¿Por qué el Grupo Niche estará en el Festival Estéreo Picnic?

¿Por qué el Grupo Niche estará en el Festival Estéreo Picnic?

11:03

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/undefined/3828865/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

¿Por qué el Grupo Niche estará en el Festival Estéreo Picnic?. Foto: Instagram

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad