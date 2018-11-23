¿Por qué el Grupo Niche estará en el Festival Estéreo Picnic?
Philippe Siegenthaler y Yuri Toro hablan en La Hora del Regreso sobre el cartel del Estéreo Picnic y de la participación del Grupo Niche en este festival musical.
11:03
¿Por qué el Grupo Niche estará en el Festival Estéreo Picnic?. Foto: Instagram