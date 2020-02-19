Reina Isabel toma decisión en contra de los Duques de Sussex

La Reina Isabel II dio la orden de que el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle quitaran la palabra Royal de sus sitios web y redes sociales.
Según informes, esta decisión, sobre el uso de la palabra, se debe a que la Reina siente que es inapropiada para los Duques, después de que la pareja decidiera seguir su propio camino y ser independientes financieramente.
La palabra sigue en su cuenta de Instagram y en el sitio web, por lo que no se tiene indicios de si la Reina dio un plazo para que esta se eliminara o remplazara.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Recordemos que a mitad de enero se informó que los Duques de Sussex llegaron a un acuerdo con la monarca para lograr la independencia de la familia real. Además, se dijo que ya no serían llamados ‘Su Alteza Real’, y que podrían mantener sus patrocinio y asociaciones privado, siempre y cuando esto no presentara formalmente a la Reina.
‘Keeping Norfolk’s feet dry’ is how staff at Wolferton’s Pumping Station describe their work. Today, The Queen opened a newly rebuilt facility 72 years after her father, King George VI, opened the original station on 2nd February 1948. The Station sits within the Sandringham Estate, home to Sandringham House – the private residence of The Queen and the Royal Family. King George VI opened the pumping station shortly after WWII, to enable the surrounding marshland, which sits below sea level, to be drained, dried out and farmed. Her Majesty toured the new station, which has been rebuilt over the past 18 months to create a more environmentally friendly facility to better protect its local wildlife, including nesting birds on the neighbouring marshes.
