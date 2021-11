Alemania no aceptó la propuesta de Bielorrusia de dejar ingresar a 2.000 migrantes

GRODNO REGION, BELARUS - NOVEMBER 22, 2021: A Polish police force are seen behind a barbed wire fence at Kuznica Bialostocka-Bruzgi border crossing on the Belarusian-Polish border. The migrant crisis on the border of Belarus with Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia escalated on November 8. This year, Polish border guards have prevented more than 35,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, which is 400 times more than last year. Sergei Bobylev/TASS (Photo by Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images) / Sergei Bobylev