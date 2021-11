La OMS pidió “medidas urgentes” ante aumento de casos de COVID-19 en Europa

22 November 2021, Schleswig-Holstein, Neumünster: A sign indicating the obligation to wear a mask for pedestrians stands in Neumünster city centre near the railway station.A mask obligation has again been in force in Neumünster city centre since 22 November 2021. Photo: Axel Heimken/dpa (Photo by Axel Heimken/picture alliance via Getty Images) / picture alliance