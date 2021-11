Accidente en una mina de carbón en Rusia dejó 52 muertos

KEMEROVO REGION, RUSSIA NOVEMBER 25, 2021: An emergency service vehicle at the Listvyazhnaya Mine in the Kuznetsk Coal Basin, Kemerovo Region, southwestern Siberia, where 11 people died and 35 more are missing. At least 40 people have been injured. The disaster was caused by coal dust catching fire in a vent, with the smoke spreading around the mine. There was no explosion and no damage was done to the coal mine. Founded in 2003 at the Inskaya Mine, the Listvyazhnaya Mine is a coal mining enterprise, which is part of the SDS-Ugol company. Maxim Kiselev/TASS (Photo by Maxim Kiselev\TASS via Getty Images) / Maxim Kiselev