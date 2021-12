Harry Potter cancela presentaciones en Broadway por casos de COVID-19

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08:A view outside 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' play at the Lyric Theatre in Times Square on June 08, 2021 in New York City. On May 19, all pandemic restrictions, including mask mandates, social distancing guidelines, venue capacities and curfews were lifted by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) / NOAM GALAI