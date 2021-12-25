Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Navidad Billboard
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
Este 25 de diciembre, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de las mejores canciones de Navidad.
PRIMERA HORA
- All i want for christmas is you - Mariah Carey
- Christmas (baby please come home) - Darlene Love
- The Christmas song (Merry christmas to you) - Nat King Cole
- Rockin´around the christmas tree - Brenda Lee
- Feliz navidad - José Feliciano
- Christmas in hollis - Run-D.M.C
- Santa Claus is comin´to town - Bruce Springsteen
- This christmas - Donny Hathaway
- Christmas time is here - Vince Guaraldi Trio
- Blue christmas - Elvis Presley
- Santa tell me - Ariana Grande
- It’s the most wonderful time of the year - Andy Williams
- Have yourself a merry little christmas - Judy Garland
SEGUNDA HORA
- Little saint nick - The Beach Boys
- River - Joni Mitchell
- Christmas wrapping - The Waitresses
- Jingle bell rock - Bobby Helms
- Run rudolph run - Chuck Berry
- Happy Xmas (War is over) - John Lennon, Yoko Ono
- Santa baby - Eartha Kitt
- Merry christmas, happy holidays - NSYNC
- What christmas means to me - Stevie Wonder
- A holly jolly christmas - Burl Ives
- Underneath the tree - Kelly Clarkson
- 2000 miles - Pretenders
- Wonderful christmastime - Paul McCartney
- Do they know it’s christmas? - Band Aid
- Christmas rappin´- Kurtis Blow
TERCERA HORA
- Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer - Gene Autry
- Fairytale of New York - The Pogues, Kirsty MacColl
- Mistletoe - Justin Bieber
- I wish it was christmas today - Saturday Night Live Cast
- Santa Claus is coming to town - The Jackson 5
- Peace on earth / Little drummer boy - Bing Crosby, David Bowie
- You´re a mean one, Mr Grinch - Thurl Ravenscroft
- No hay cama pa´tanta gente - El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
- Let it snow! let it snow! - Ella Fitzgerald
- Father christmas - The Kinks
- Merry christmas darling - Carpenters
- Frosty the snowman - The Ronettes
- Have yourself a merry little christmas - Frank Sinatra
- Merry christmas, baby - Otis Redding
- Step into christmas - Elton John