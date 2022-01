Asalto al Capitolio: líderes republicanos no asistieron a la conmemoración del 6 de enero

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks from Statuary Hall to mark the one year anniversary of the January 6th Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2022 in Washington, DC. One year ago, supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building in an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for Joe Biden. (Photo by Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images) / Pool