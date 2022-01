22 turistas murieron tras quedar atrapados en una nevada en Pakistán

MURREE, PAKISTAN - JAN 10: Pakistani people make their way back to homes as life returns to normal following a blizzard that killed 22 people in the hilly resort town of Murree, some 50 kilometers north of Islamabad, Pakistan, on January 10, 2022. At least 22 people have died, including a family of eight and another family of five over the weekend, officials said, adding the dead include men, women and children. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Anadolu Agency