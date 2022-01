Djokovic, deportado de Australia por no vacunarse, compra compañía que lucha contra el COVID-19

TOPSHOT - Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes part in a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 13, 2022. - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by Mike FREY / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by MIKE FREY/AFP via Getty Images) / MIKE FREY