Cronista nicaragüense, crítico del Gobierno de Ortega, fue declarado culpable de conspiración

Nicaraguan radio broadcasting sports journalist Miguel Mendoza poses for a picture in Managua on August 15, 2018. - Mendoza was arrested on June 21, 2021. Five months before general elections in Nicaragua, 19 people have been arrested, including political leaders, former guerrillas, journalists, businessmen and even a banker, accused of "inciting foreign interference" and "applauding sanctions" against the Sandinista government, in power since 2007. (Photo by Oscar Navarrete / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR NAVARRETE/AFP via Getty Images) / OSCAR NAVARRETE