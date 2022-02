¡Nairo Quintana repite! Es campeón del Tour de los Alpes Marítimos

BLAUSASC, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 20: Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas of Colombia and Team Arkéa - Samsic celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner during the 54th Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var - Stage 3 a 112,6km stage from Villefranche sur Mer to Blausasc on February 20, 2022 in Blausasc, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) / Dario BELINGHERI