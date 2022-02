Más de 50.000 ucranianos huyeron del país tras invasión rusa, según la ONU

TISZABECS, HUNGARY - FEBRUARY 25: People wait with their belongings at the Tiszabecs-Tiszaujlak border crossing as they flee Ukraine on February 25, 2022 in Tiszabecs, Hungary. Long queues have already formed at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border crossings after Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine in the early hours of February 24, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. (Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images) / Janos Kummer