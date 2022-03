La historia de Emma Sofía, la niña de 9 años que conoció a Taylor Hawkins días antes de la muerte del artista

REDONDO BEACH, CALIFORNIA - MAY 04: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Musician Taylor Hawkins of the band's Foo Fighters and Chevy Metal performs onstage during Day 2 of the BeachLife Festival at Redondo Beach on May 04, 2019 in Redondo Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) / Scott Dudelson