La guerra en Ucrania ha cobrado la vida de 165 niños mientras sigue el foco en Bucha

LVIV, UKRAINE- APRIL 05: A child looks out the window of a train as it arrives at the main train station from Zaporizhzhia on April 05, 2022 in Lviv, Ukrain. More than 4 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion of that country on February 24. Millions more have been internally displaced. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) / Joe Raedle